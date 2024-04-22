Samsung Unveils New Three-Part Docu-Series Celebrating the Skateboarding, Breaking and Surfing Communities on the Road to Paris 2024

The short documentaries explore each sports iconic subcultures and their shared belief in openness

Samsung Electronics, a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, launched a new documentary series designed to spotlight skateboarding, breaking and surfing on the Road to Paris 2024. The series, produced in collaboration with the Street League Skateboarding (SLS), Pro Breaking Tour (PBT) and World Surf League (WSL), will feature three short docu-series: Concrete Dreams, Breaking Boundaries and The Next Wave.

The first in the series, Concrete Dreams, which spotlights the skateboarding communitys journey to the Olympics, is now live on Samsungs YouTube Channel and will be screened for fans at the SLS San Diego championship tour event on April 20. The breaking and surfing series will be released on April 25 and May 21, respectively, and premiere at PBTs Atlanta event and WSLs event in Tahiti.

Starring sport legends Shaun Tomson, Eric Koston and David Kid David Shreibman alongside Olympic athletes Johanne Defay (Surfing, France), Sky Brown (Skateboarding, Great Britain), Grace Sunny Choi (Breaking, U.S.) and many more, the project celebrates the communities that lie at the heart of each sport as they get set to open themselves to the world this summer.

This new project is a key part of Samsungs Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 campaign, Open always wins, which claims that with an open mind, anything is possible a motto these communities live by every day. Produced in collaboration with the SLS, PBT and WSL, the docu-series explores the iconic subcultures of each sport, their shared belief in openness and the impact that being part of the Olympic Games has on their communities past, present and future.

The synopsis of the skateboarding documentary unveiled today is as follows:

Concrete Dreams: From the birth of street skateboarding in the 1980s to its consecration at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, this is the story of a community built on one unspoken rulerespect. It encourages you to see the world in a different way, to go create and always get back up, no matter how often you fall.

The synopses of the next documentaries in the series are as follows:

Breaking Boundaries: As breakers get ready for their Olympic Games Paris 2024 debut, this is the story of a global community born from the streets and shooting for the stars. It is a celebration of breaking as an explosion of energy and soul that gives you a sense of expression and belonging and encourages you to do something weve never seen before.

The Next Wave: Surf legends and icons in the making share their story as they embark on their journey to Paris 2024. It is the ultimate love story between them and the ocean as they prepare to take that leap and a celebration of surf as a way of life, passed down to generations, and a culture that has not only survived but gotten stronger.

Samsung is excited to support the skateboarding, breaking and surfing communities on their incredible journey to Paris 2024, said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. Were honored to tell their stories and help shine light on these communities to wider audiences through this docu-series. We hope they inspire many to push boundaries, support each other and always stay open.

We were really excited to partner with Samsung on this docu-series and share our story and our culture with the whole world, said Tim Greenberg, WSL EVP, Content Strategy and Production. Surfing is unlike any other sport on the planet. This is such an amazing opportunity to open up our community and celebrate what brings us all together.

This is a big year for us and our sport. The future of women surfers is really bright, and the Olympic Games give us that long-term vision, said Johanne Defay (Surfing, France). They are a chance for us to really show the world what surfing is all about. Not only our skill on the waves but what we stand for as a community committed to giving back to our sport and our planet and The Next Wave truly honors that.

Everyone looks out for each other, thats the special thing about having this small community, said John John Florence (Surfing, U.S.). Its exciting to be able to open our community to the world with this documentary.

Finding skateboarding was like falling in love for the first time, said Rayssa Leal (Skateboarding, Brazil). Im so excited to share our story with this documentary and show young girls what skateboarding is all about.

Skateboarding is a chance for people to show 100% of themselves and really push their own limits, said Jagger Eaton (Skateboarding, U.S.). What if youre one morning away from making all your dreams come true? You never know how close you are to success. Hope you guys love the documentary as much as I did! Im stoked to share our journey with you.

Skateboarding is all about freedom, you can just pick up your board and go anywhere. Its like becoming a kid again, said Aurelien Giraud (Skateboarding, France). I hope our story inspires you to pick up that skateboard and enjoy the ride.

Breaking is special. When Im dancing, its like nothing matters in the world except for me just being me, said Grace Sunny Choi (Breaking, U.S.). Theres going to be a lot of great opportunities coming out of the Olympic Games from the added awareness and hopefully also more parents wanting to put their kids into breaking. I hope this documentary makes you as excited as we are to share this culture with the world.

This was such an exciting project to be a part of, said American skateboarding icon and entrepreneur, Eric Koston, who lent his perspective to Concrete Dreams. Our sport has such a deep connection to film. To see these voices come together to celebrate our sport, our journey and our heritage is huge.

In addition to the screenings at SLS, PBT and WSL events, the docu-series will go live on Samsungs YouTube channel. Visit hereto watch Concrete Dreamsand check out the trailers for upcoming documentaries.

About Samsungs Involvement in the Olympic Games

Samsung has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since the Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998. For over 25 years, athletes and fans have trusted Samsungs transformative mobile technology to share the Olympic spirit globally and continue to shape the digital future of the Olympic Games for Paris 2024 and beyond. The companys commitment to the Olympic Movement soon faces its fourth decade of partnership and extends through Los Angeles 2028. Samsungs purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including equipment that features artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G will change the way the world experiences the Olympic Games.

About Samsungs Involvement in the Paralympic Games

Samsung is a Worldwide Partner of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in the wireless communications and computing equipment category. Starting from Paralympic Winter Games Torino 2006, the company has proudly supported the Paralympic Movement and enabled athletes and fans around the world to share the excitement and inspiration of the Games through Samsungs transformative mobile technology. Samsungs commitment to the Paralympic Games will extend through to Los Angeles 2028 and be celebrated through innovative mobile and computing experiences powered by purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including equipment that features artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G.

About World Surf League

The World Surf League (WSL) is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the worlds best surfing. The WSL oversees surfings global competitive landscape and sets the standard for elite performance in the most dynamic playing field in all of sports. With a firm commitment to its values, the WSL prioritizes the protection of the ocean, equality, and the sports rich heritage, while championing progression and innovation. For more information, visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

About Street League Skateboarding

Since its inception in 2010, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) has propelled street skateboarding from a collection of independent standalone events to a renowned global series. As pioneers of street skateboardings premium qualification system and competition format, SLS offers an amateur-to-professional pathway and creates thrilling live events across the globe. The SLS Championship Tour is recognized as the worlds premier professional street skateboarding competition. Events take place on custom-built, one-of-a-kind, SLS-certified plazas in major cities around the world, with the best in the sport competing for the highest stakes. For more information, visitStreetLeague.com.

About Pro Breaking Tour

The Pro Breaking Tour stands at the forefront of elevating Breaking, hosting premier competitive events that celebrate the dance forms artistry, athleticism, and cultural heritage. Through our meticulously organized competitions, we aim to provide a dynamic platform for breakers to showcase their talents, while fostering a community rooted in respect, unity, and creative expression. Our mission is to spotlight the vibrancy of breaking on a global stage, encouraging growth and appreciation for this dynamic element of hip-hop culture. For more information, visit ProBreakingtour.com.

