Mobile Evaluation Services Revolutionizes Substance Use Evaluation with Innovative Mobile Solution

Licensed and DOT Certified, Founder, Jyll Newell is making a positive difference in her field

Mobile Evaluation Services (MES) is reshaping the landscape of substance use evaluation with its pioneering mobile service. Recognizing the need for convenience and accessibility, MES brings comprehensive evaluation solutions directly to clients’ doorsteps, eliminating the barriers associated with traditional evaluation methods.

Based in Iowa and DOT certified, MES offers a diverse range of services tailored to clients’ needs, whether it’s reinstating a license or meeting legal recommendations. What sets MES apart is its commitment to delivering evaluations wherever the client may be. Qualified evaluators travel to the client’s location, ensuring a hassle-free and accommodating experience.

“Our mobile service is designed to prioritize the convenience and comfort of our clients,” says founder, Jyll Newell. “By bringing evaluations directly to them, we remove the stress and inconvenience of traveling to a fixed location, making the process more accessible for everyone.”

In addition to its mobile service, MES recognizes the importance of flexibility in today’s fast-paced world. The platform offers telehealth services, allowing clients to complete evaluations from the privacy of their own homes. This not only enhances convenience but also underscores MES’s commitment to prioritizing client well-being.

Clients can trust in MES’s expertise and professionalism, as the platform is both licensed and DOT certified. With recognized qualifications, MES ensures evaluations meet the highest standards and are respected by legal entities and authorities.

Furthermore, MES values transparency and communication throughout the evaluation process. Clients’ attorneys or legal representatives are kept promptly informed of evaluation results, facilitating swift decision-making and progress towards achieving desired outcomes.

In conclusion, Mobile Evaluation Services sets a new standard for convenience, quality, and professionalism in substance use evaluation. Through its innovative mobile solution, coupled with DOT certification and state licensure, MES empowers clients to navigate legal and personal challenges with confidence and ease. For more information contact Jyll Newell at 319-759-4480 or visit her website at https://www.mobileevaluationservices.com/

About Mobile Evaluation Services

