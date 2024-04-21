Netnology Joins the Cisco Digital Solutions Integrator Partner Program

Netnology, a leading Solution & Software integrator, announced today that it has been selected to join the Cisco Digital Solutions Integrator (DSI) Partner Program.

Cisco’s DSI Partners help deliver desired business outcomes for Cisco customers by becoming their trusted advisors. They do this by engaging with customers at the consulting and deep systems integration level, individual customer workshops, assessments, and proof of concept engagements. This helps move the digital conversation to new buyers, including C-Level and relevant Line of Business (LoB) decision makers. DSI Partners also have strong working partnerships with Independent Software Vendors (ISV’s). Customers often work with their ISV’s first when creating business outcome solutions and services. DSI Partners orchestrate the joint sales efforts of ISVs, Cisco Sales and VARs using their Digital Transformation expertise, resulting in improved business models, next generation IT platforms, improved customer experience and workforce innovation.

By qualifying for the Cisco DSI Partner Program, Netnology is being recognized for its strong continuous investment and commitment to providing expert digital solutions integration capabilities across all business operations, and driving those conversations with Cisco partners and customers.

Members of Cisco DSI Partner Program are required to complete rigorous capability assessments, and demonstrate expertise in multi-vendor digital solutions. Qualified DSI companies demonstrate customer satisfaction through ongoing measurements and make significant investments in the continued development and enhancement of capabilities, enabling them to deliver top-notch results.

About Netnology

Netnology is a solution & software integrator specializing in Software Defined (SDx), Cloud, Security and Full-Stack Observability (FSO) solutions. Netnology was formed to help solve key technology challenges faced by customers as they go through the digital transformation of their networks from traditional (hardware-centric) environments to more hybrid cloud networks and software-centric solutions to evolve their business. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, with regional offices in Dallas, Texas, Reston, Virginia and Dubai, UAE. It also has a state-of-the-art Netnology SDx Innovation Labs (nSIL) in Dallas.

Learn more about Netnology at www.netnology.io, or contact us at info@netnology.io.

About Cisco

Cisco Systems, Inc., commonly known as Cisco, is an American-based multinational digital communications technology conglomerate corporation headquartered in San Jose, California. Cisco develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products. Cisco is one of the largest