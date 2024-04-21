Kiwi Quinoa Announces Upcoming Launch on Amazon

Kiwi Quinoa, a pioneering quinoa company from New Zealand, is excited to announce the launch of its high-quality quinoa products in the United States, soon to be available for purchase on Amazon.

Founded in 2016 by Dan and Jacqui Cottrell, Kiwi Quinoa is dedicated to promoting New Zealand-grown quinoa as a nutritious and delicious alternative to traditional grains. With the introduction of Kiwi Quinoa Wholegrain Quinoa and Kiwi Quinoa Red Wholegrain Quinoa, both available in 14-ounce packages, American consumers can now experience a superfood with a superior flavor profile and unmatched quality.

Born from a journey through South America and inspired by New Zealand’s Rangitikei region’s similarity to the quinoa-growing regions of Peru, Dan and Jacqui transformed their vision into a thriving reality. Their commitment to healthy eating and sustainable farming has now culminated in Kiwi Quinoa’s entry into the U.S. market, offering American consumers a unique, saponin-free variety of quinoa that maintains its integrity once cooked and lacks the bitter aftertaste common in other varieties.

“Launching in the U.S. market marks a significant milestone for Kiwi Quinoa. We are thrilled to share our love for this incredible food with Americans, providing a taste of New Zealand through our unique quinoa that stands out not only in flavor but also in nutritional value,” said Dan Cottrell, Managing Director of Kiwi Quinoa.

Kiwi Quinoa’s offerings are non-GMO, gluten-free, low GI, and packed with all nine essential amino acids, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious consumers. The brand prides itself on being distinctive, brave, nourishing, and tasty. Each package comes with clear, concise cooking instructions to ensure a perfect cooking experience every time, whether on a stovetop or in a rice cooker.

As Kiwi Quinoa makes its debut on Amazon, the company is excited to engage with a wider audience, inspiring delicious, healthy meals from breakfast to dinner. Consumers can look forward to innovative recipes such as creamy quinoa porridge and Teriyaki chicken quinoa stir-fry, making it easy to incorporate this superfood into any diet.

For additional information about Kiwi Quinoa and its range of products, please visit www.kiwiquinoa.co.nz.

About Kiwi Quinoa

Kiwi Quinoa is a pioneering New Zealand-based company, founded in 2016 by Dan and Jacqui Cottrell, dedicated to producing high-quality, saponin-free quinoa. As the first to introduce New Zealand-grown quinoa, Kiwi Quinoa offers a unique, nutritious alternative to traditional grains, distinguished by its superior flavor and integrity once cooked. With a commitment to sustainability, health, and taste, Kiwi Quinoa aims to become a global leader in the quinoa market, championing the versatile superfood through a range of products and inspiring recipes. For more information, visit www.kiwiquinoa.com and follow along on social media.