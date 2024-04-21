PhalloFILL Expands Access With 3 New Authorized Provider Locations

PhalloFILL adds three provider locations in new areas to expand its reach. More board-certified urologists join the network, providing personalized care and advancing men’s health

PhalloFILL, a leading provider for men, is pleased to announce the addition of three new authorized provider locations, furthering its mission to make safe and effective treatments accessible to all males. The newly launched locations and their respective authorized providers are as follows:

Colorado Springs, Colorado:

Dr. Abram McBride – Board Certified Fellowship Trained Urologist

The Men’s MD, Colorado Springs Urological Association Birmingham, Alabama:

Dr. Adam Baumgarten – Board Certified Urologist

University of Alabama Cosmetic Urology Clinic Jersey City, New Jersey:

Dr. Philip Cheng – Board Certified, Fellowship Trained Urologist

Peak Men’s Health

Dana Cherington, PhalloFILL’s co-founder and COO, explains: “Expanding our reach to include more locations is not just about convenience; it’s about ensuring that every man seeking penile injection treatments has access to reputable services. I’ve seen firsthand the importance of accessibility in empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their wellness. By adding new authorized provider locations, we’re not only increasing convenience but also reaffirming our commitment to helping individuals enhance their confidence and satisfaction in a safe and responsible manner.”

Dr. Abram McBride, Dr. Adam Baumgarten, and Dr. Philip Cheng are esteemed urologists with extensive experience in men’s health and reproductive wellness. Each provider brings a wealth of expertise and a commitment to personalized care, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of treatment. The board-certified urologists are passionate about helping men achieve results safely and effectively without having to undergo risky surgeries that may result in permanent damage.

Founder of PhalloFILL, William Moore, said, “I’m thrilled to announce the addition of three new locations. Accessibility is crucial in empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their sexual wellness, and these new locations further our commitment to providing safe and effective male procedures, especially penile injections. These esteemed urologists’ dedication to advancing men’s health and commitment to patient satisfaction make them invaluable additions to the PhalloFILL network.”

For more information about PhalloFILL and its authorized provider locations, visit www.PhalloFILL.com.

About PhalloFILL

PhalloFILL is the leading hyaluronic acid penile injection. It is known for safety and reliability and has become the gold standard in non-surgical girth enhancement using hyaluronic acid filler that is 100% natural to the body.