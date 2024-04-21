Hong Kong – HKSAR Government District Officers continue duty visit to Zhejiang Province (with photos)

HKSAR Government District Officers continue duty visit to Zhejiang Province (with photos) *****************************************************************************************



​The delegation of the District Officers (DOs) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government for a study programme on district governance continued its duty visit to Zhejiang Province today (April 20) to gather a deeper understanding of the implementation of modernisation with Chinese characteristics and district governance matters in Zhejiang.

The delegation is led by the Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Miss Alice Mak and the members include the Permanent Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Ms Shirley Lam; the Director of Home Affairs, Mrs Alice Cheung, and the 18 DOs.

The delegation arrived in Hangzhou from Beijing yesterday (April 19) and was received by Deputy Director of the Department of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs of the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province Mr Yao Guowen with a welcoming dinner. Miss Mak expressed gratitude to Mr Yao for taking the time to meet with the delegation. She said that Zhejiang was the origin of the “Fengqiao Experience” and had long promoted the concept of relying on its people to resolve problems. Zhejiang people are encouraged to “speak up, discuss and take charge”, and creatively resolve social disputes and problems, which can serve as a valuable reference for Hong Kong. She hoped that there would be closer exchanges and co-operation between the two places in relation to district governance work in the future.

The delegates visited the Fengqiao Experience Exhibition Hall in Zhuji City today. Through various exhibits, the delegation learned about the development of the “Fengqiao Experience” and the social governance experience of being people-centric while systematically preventing and resolving conflicts. They also visited the Convenient Service Centre in Fengqiao Town to understand how the “Fengqiao Experience” had been put into practice in the local community.

The delegation also toured the community of Dongsheng and exchanged views with community members on the experience of grassroots governance, understanding how the “Fengqiao Experience” had been extended to urban communities through the co-ordination of different community organisations to participate in local governance and provision of convenient services to the residents. The delegation also visited the Yuequan Secondary School in Pujiang County to learn about the “Pujiang Experience” and ways to improve the relationship between government officials and the public for strengthening and enhancing district governance through a feature film and photo exhibition. The delegates also visited the historic Xinguang Village, which has been revitalised as a local tourism place.

The delegation will continue its duty visit to Zhejiang Province tomorrow (April 21) and return to Hong Kong in the afternoon.