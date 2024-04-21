Duncan P. Forgey’s Coming-of-Age Book “Flyin’ Kai: A Pelican’s Tale” Will Be Displayed at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2024

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 19, 2024

“Duncan Forgey is an imaginative storyteller. Flyin Kai: A Pelicans Tale is a fast-paced heros journey that takes the reader on an exploration of conflicts between nature and mankind. It is a novel that will appeal to adults and thoughtful young readers of all ages.” ─ Jill Marie Landis, New York Times and USA Today Bestselling author of The Tiki Goddess Mysteries and 25 other novels.

Flyin Kai: A Pelicans Tale, written by Duncan P. Forgey. The book will be displayed by the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, which will take place on April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles, USA. The L.A. Times Festival of Books is the most significant literary festival in the country, showcasing the beauty of literature and culture and bringing together the worlds best authors, publishers, and artists.

Duncan P. Forgeys Flyin Kai follows a pelican named Kai. Feeling restricted by parents, school, and friends, Kai flies from his Anacapa Island home to the mainland in search of a legendary magical mountain. Teaming up with a blue-footed booby from Mxico, the two experience and observe the damage that humanity is inflicting upon nature and wildlife.

People who have read Duncans coming-of-age story describe it as a thoughtful book with an unforgettable plot and a profoundly beloved main character. Educators have praised Duncans creativity, comparing his book to a modern-day Jonathan Livingston Seagull and recommending it to learners of all ages. Flyin Kai: A Pelicans Tale strikes at the hearts of readers of all ages, especially young adults, environmentalists, and baby boomers.

Flyin Kai received a positive review from Kirkus Review, for its storyline and character and plot development. A Pelican explores an earth that humankind has all but destroyedAvian characters inspire in this appealing environmental tale, the review says.

Experience Kais exhilarating adventures as he discovers the true purpose of his life through speed diving, surfing, and endless encounters in Flyin Kai: A Pelicans Tale by Duncan P. Forgey. Get a copy, available in paperback and eBook on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

For more information about Duncan P. Forgey and his works, visit www.duncanforgey.com. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 at booth #225 to check out the books display.

Author

Since childhood, Duncan has been a thalassophile. He loves the sea and marine life. He has taught and counseled in schools of all ages, helping young people through the challenges of growing up.

A writer since 1971, Flyin Kai is the accumulation of many years of writing about his beloved oceans.

Book details

Flyin Kai: A Pelicans Tale

Author: Duncan P. Forgey

Genre: Heros journey/environmental

Publisher: Dorrance Publishing

Published date: March 24, 2022