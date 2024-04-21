Hong Kong – SCST officiates at opening ceremony of Hong Kong exhibition at Venice Biennale (with photos)

SCST officiates at opening ceremony of Hong Kong exhibition at Venice Biennale (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, officiated at the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong exhibition at the Venice Biennale in Venice, Italy, yesterday (April 19, Venice time).

The Venice Biennale is an important contemporary art event. This year marked the sixth collaboration between the Hong Kong Arts Development Council and the M+ museum of the West Kowloon Cultural District to showcase the works of a Hong Kong artist at the Biennale. This year, Hong Kong artist Trevor Yeung in his solo exhibition, “Trevor Yeung: Courtyard of Attachments, Hong Kong in Venice”, will bring 11 new artworks, four of which are specific to the venue at Venice and respond to the architecture of the exhibition venue.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Kevin Yeung said, “The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region supports the development of arts and culture. We are committed to helping cultural institutions and artists to go global. This is one of our strategies in fortifying our role as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, a positioning that our country has bestowed on us. Hong Kong has been participating in the Venice Biennale since 2001. It is also an important channel to tell the good stories of Hong Kong, attracting world audience to boost our economy.”

Mr Kevin Yeung started his itinerary upon arrival in Venice yesterday and visited the Chinese Pavilion, the Macao exhibition, and pavilions of other regions. This morning (April 20, Venice time), Mr Yeung visited the Ambassador for Cultural Promotion appointed by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Xu Bing’s art exhibition in Venice. He also had an interview with local arts and culture media. In the evening, he met with three Hong Kong artists who were exhibiting their artworks in Venice, as well as local cultural and artistic partners in Italy, to exchange views on cultural matters.

Mr Kevin Yeung will continue to visit other pavilions tomorrow (April 21, Venice time) and depart Venice for Hong Kong in the evening. He will arrive Hong Kong on Monday afternoon (April 22, Hong Kong time).