Bruce Torrance’s “All Dogs Swim So Should You” Will Be Displayed at the 2024 LA Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 19, 2024

ReadersMagnet will exhibit All Dogs Swim So Should You by Bruce Torrance at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this coming April 20-21, 2024.

The L.A. Times Festival of Books is an annual public festival celebrating community, literature, culture, and arts. Considered the largest book festival in the U.S., the event has drawn around 150,000 visitors annually. Visitors include authors, book lovers, exhibitors, celebrities, artists, and musicians. Aside from book exhibits, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books hosts events that include performances and storytelling for children, author signings, and panel discussions.

All Dogs Swim So Should You follows the adventure of Bill, Kim, and their dog Ralph. With their friends, James and Patty, the kids embark on a journey beyond their backyard pool and discover the secrets to swimming in the water. Through a special program called Every Child A Swimmer, the kids learn what they need to know to stay safe in the water.

This book provides a fun twist on developing the courage to swim in the water and teaching young readers how to stay safe in the water. The author aims to provide knowledge to children about how they should act properly when swimming in the water to keep them from harms way.

All Dogs Swim So Should You will be displayed at the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2024 at booth #225. Visit the exhibit to check out the books display.

All Dogs Swim So Should You

Author: Bruce Torrance

Genre: Childrens book

Publisher: Trimark Press

Published Date: May 2020

Authors Biography:

Bruce was born on July 27, 1946, and is an original Baby Boomer. He received his BA from Florida Atlantic University and is a USMC veteran. He has worked in the swimming pool construction industry since 1983. He enjoys swimming, golf, tennis, running, and reading. He has lived in South Florida since 1963.