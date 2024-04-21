The Reading Glass Books Graces the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Los Angeles, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 19, 2024

The Reading Glass Books, in partnership with Writers Branding, is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Set to captivate literary enthusiasts, The Reading Glass Books will exhibit at Booth #959 in the Black Zone of the University of Southern California on April 20-21, 2024.

Dedicated to celebrating the power of storytelling and fostering a community of readers and writers, The Reading Glass Books offers fair-goers a diverse selection of interesting titles spanning various genresfrom gripping thrillers to heartwarming memoirs and thought-provoking fiction.

In collaboration with Writers Branding, The Reading Glass Books will host engaging book signing and book launches, providing attendees with the opportunity to interact with authors and discover new literary treasures. The lineup promises to inspire, entertain, and ignite a passion for literature, which includes the following: