The Reading Glass Books Graces the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Experience literary splendor as local NJ bookstore houses creativity and community at Booth #959, Black Zone, USC.
Los Angeles, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 19, 2024
The Reading Glass Books, in partnership with Writers Branding, is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Set to captivate literary enthusiasts, The Reading Glass Books will exhibit at Booth #959 in the Black Zone of the University of Southern California on April 20-21, 2024.
Dedicated to celebrating the power of storytelling and fostering a community of readers and writers, The Reading Glass Books offers fair-goers a diverse selection of interesting titles spanning various genresfrom gripping thrillers to heartwarming memoirs and thought-provoking fiction.
In collaboration with Writers Branding, The Reading Glass Books will host engaging book signing and book launches, providing attendees with the opportunity to interact with authors and discover new literary treasures. The lineup promises to inspire, entertain, and ignite a passion for literature, which includes the following:
- Dr. Albert H. Yurvati, author of Wet My Hands and This to Me
- Kennar Tawnee Chasny, author of Ting! The Silent Warning and Carlton: Down Sized
- Sharon Romero, author of Poetry of a Life
- Jan Atkinson, author of Victor and the Tactibbarlemac and Menopausal Killer Sharks
- Maureen Ann Meehan, author of 60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck) and the Mary MacIntosh Mystery/Thriller Series
- Dr. Sandy Islands, author of A Ripple in Time, Be The Light Thoughts for the Day, The Complaining Caterpillar, The Sneaky Snake, and The Timid Turtle
- Manny Sousa, author of Passing Through: Exploring the Envelope
- Dr. Rachel Wellner, author of the Doctoroo Series
- Dorothy E.B. Fickenscher, author of The Right to a Full Life
Coming all the way from New Jersey, The Reading Glass Books looks forward to welcoming readers, writers, and book enthusiasts at Booth #959, Black Zone, for one weekend of many stories at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.
WebWireID320741
- Contact Information
- Raquel Martinez
- Marketing Services Associate
- The Reading Glass Books
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.