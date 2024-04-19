Japan – Toyota Launches All-New Land Cruiser “250” Series in Japan

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced the addition of the “250” series to the Land Cruiser lineup in Japan. Alongside this, it has also released the special edition models ZX “First Edition” and VX “First Edition.” These special models are limited to a total of 8,000 units.

ZX (2.8-liter diesel)The “250” series, the core model of the Land Cruiser lineup

The all-new “250” series was created with the role and mission of supporting people’s lives by offering ease of handling based on strong off-road performance.

The development team set out to return the Land Cruiser Prado, which shifted toward high-end and luxury over time, to the light-duty model that customers have come to expect. Under the keyword “back to the basics,” they defined the development concept as “The Land Cruiser: a vehicle that supports customers’ daily lives and one they can trust.”

The introduction of the “250” series has further clarified the position of the three Land Cruiser models. The vehicle names have also returned to their roots, with all models unified under “Land Cruiser”(1). The Land Cruiser will continue to evolve to meet societal demands while supporting the lives of customers around the world, and remaining a vehicle they can trust.

Role of the Land Cruiser

With the same robust GA-F platform as the “300” series, the “250” series has pursued exceptional off-road performance. It is the first(2) in the Land Cruiser lineup to feature electric power steering (EPS) and Stabilizer with Disconnection Mechanism (SDM). EPS reduces kickback(3) during off-road driving, ensuring ease of handling whether on or off-road, while the SDM enables the front stabilizer state to be locked or unlocked at the touch of a button, delivering driving performance and ride comfort when off-road and handling stability when on-road.

The “250” series is available with two types of powertrains: a 2.8-liter direct injection turbo diesel engine with Direct Shift-8AT and a 2.7-liter gasoline engine with 6 Super ECT, both delivering powerful driving and environmental performance. This power is fully transferred to all four wheels by a full-time 4WD with TORSEN®(4) LSD(5) on the center differential. The electric rear differential lock provides powerful off-road driving performance on rough roads, while the degree of freedom in front and rear driving torque distribution has been expanded to achieve even greater driving stability.

(1) The “70” series wagon models from 1990 were newly marketed as the Land Cruiser Prado; since then, the Land Cruiser lineup has had two vehicle names: Land Cruiser and Land Cruiser Prado

(2) As of April 2024; based on in-house research

(3) A phenomenon in which the vehicle’s tires are forcibly turned due to terrain or obstacles when driving off-road, causing the steering wheel to turn sharply by itself

(4) Registered trademark of JTEKT Corporation

(5) Limited Slip Differential

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/40658942.html.

