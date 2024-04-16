National Stock Exchange and Pahle India Foundation unveil a comprehensive compendium of financial sector policy briefs

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), in collaboration with Pahle India Foundation (PIF), announced the launch of an exclusive compendium summarizing the insights and discussions from a series of 11 seminars focused on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). This landmark publication was unveiled at a special event, at NSE headquarters, attended by industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability advocates.

The collaboration between NSE and PIF on this initiative has been a pioneering effort in bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, market participants, policy makers and domain experts on a single platform and engaging in thought-provoking discussions with the aim of policy advocacy, while keeping ESG issues at the forefront.

Each seminar was meticulously designed to tackle specific aspects of ESG such as green bonds and carbon trading, stewardship code, NBFC and PSU governance and the Social Stock Exchange. Following these engaging and insightful discussions, a policy brief was released summarizing the key points and recommendations made during each seminar.

The compendium released by NSE and PIF compiles these policy briefs, offering an overview of the policy imperatives in the current ESG landscape and a vision for a sustainable and equitable future.

Speaking at the event, Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE emphasized the importance of ESG considerations in today’s market environment. “This compendium is not just a reflection of the discussions that took place; it’s a roadmap for integrating sustainability into the core of our ecosystem. It’s the culmination of a year-long journey of knowledge sharing and a step forward towards fostering a more responsible market,” said Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan.

Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Chairman of Pahle India Foundation and former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog who founded PIF in 2013, as a non-profit research policy think tank, highlighted the combined effort behind the seminars and the compendium. “Through our collaboration with NSE, we aimed to create a platform for meaningful dialogue on ESG. This compendium is a testament to our commitment to promoting sustainable development and responsible business practices in India,” remarked Dr. Rajiv Kumar.