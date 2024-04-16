Essen Speciality Films Limited Celebrates the Win at Nayi Peedhi Entrepreneurs Award 2024

Essen Speciality Films Limited proudly announces its remarkable achievements at the Nayi Peedhi Entrepreneurs Award 2024, held in association with PLASTICS TODAY Sanyukt Vyapar. Mr. Pallav Doshi, representing Essen Speciality Films Limited, have been honored with the prestigious “Nayi Peedhi Entrepreneurs Award” as the icon of New Generation Entrepreneurs for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

Essen Speciality Films Ltd stands out as one of the few manufacturing companies in India championing gender equality and women-empowerment. The company’s commitment to inclusivity is evidenced by its implementation of night shifts for women in production, ensuring equal participation at all levels round the clock.

Moreover, the company reaffirms its dedication to business sustainability through the horizontal expansion of its product range and the acquisition of new customers globally. The company has recently added new customers in the USA, India, and Sweden, introducing innovative products such as desk mats, artificial plants, and shower curtains with hooks to diverse markets.

Mr. Pallav Doshi, Managing Director of Essen Speciality Films Limited, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “Receiving the Nayi Peedhi Entrepreneurs Award as the icon of New Generation Entrepreneurs is truly an honor for us. These accolades not only recognize our individual efforts but also acknowledge the collective dedication of our team towards driving innovation and sustainability in the industry. At Essen, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and these awards serve as a testament to our commitment to excellence and positive change.”

In line with its commitment to operational and manufacturing sustainability, Essen has made significant strides. The complete phasing out of diesel forklifts in favour of electric forklifts demonstrates the company’s eco-conscious operational practices. Furthermore, the implementation of a solvent recovery system underscores Essen’s proactive approach to drastically reduce environmental impact by recovering and reusing solvents.

Investments in cutting-edge technology further solidify company’s position as a leader in innovation. The acquisition of a state-of-the-art X-Rite’s (parent organization of PANTONE) color booth, Photospectrometer Ci62 UV equipped with advanced software and analytics, exemplifies the company’s commitment to precision, quality, and efficiency in production.

As ESFL continues to innovate and expand its global footprint, the company remains committed to driving positive change within the industry while delivering exceptional products and services to its customers.