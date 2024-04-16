Pravaig strengthens its product portfolio with the introduction of Ram Mandir inspired Cufflinks

Pravaig, a fast-emerging Indian company with expertise in deep tech and manufacturing building EVs, advanced batteries, and AI products in India, has today announced the launch of Nritya Mandap Cufflinks on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami. The cufflinks, priced at INR 3,900, are crafted using Pravaig’s AI tools. Following the unveiling of the Kedarnath-inspired Cufflinks, Pravaig marks yet another milestone for its AI product line with this launch. Pravaig blends AI design with spirituality in its latest fashion addition with India-inspired Cufflinks showcasing the brand’s cutting-edge technology and reverence for heritage.

Inspired by the revered Nritya Mandap of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, these limited-edition cufflinks encapsulate the essence of Indian heritage in a contemporary fashion statement. Crafted with meticulous precision and reverence for tradition, each pair of Nritya Mandap Cufflinks epitomises the timeless elegance of Vedic architecture while seamlessly blending with modern design principles.

In a world where tradition meets innovation, Pravaig continues to redefine standards of excellence and creativity. The Nritya Mandap Cufflinks represent a harmonious fusion of heritage and contemporary aesthetics, embodying the ethos of Vedic Futurism.

With its AI Labs, a specialised Technology backed Designing and Manufacturing arm, Pravaig is committed to build India’s technological foundation. Conceptualised using generative AI and manufactured using 3D printers, under their AI Labs, the limited-edition Cufflink is a testament towards the Pravaig’s focus on creating edgy Indian products for the world.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ram Divedi, CSO and Co-Founder, Pravaig, said, “Technology has never been more omnipresent yet inaccessible. We, at Pravaig, are committed to democratise technology by continuously innovating to meet the ever-evolving needs of our consumers. We are excited to expand our lifestyle product portfolio with the new Cufflinks, blending fashion with functionality.”

He added, “Our Ram Mandir Cufflinks are a special addition, inspired by the profound significance of the Ayodhya temple. They symbolise not just style, but also reverence for our cultural heritage. We’re proud to offer products that reflect the values and traditions that are essential to our customers”.

Each of these products are limited editions and showcase the essence of spirituality or heritage. This one is dedicated to the Ram Mandir while incorporating contemporary design elements, reflecting a seamless blend of tradition and modernity. Just as the temple stands as a symbol of faith and unity, these cufflinks serve as a tangible representation of devotion and reverence for consumers.

Pravaig’s Ram Mandir Cufflinks encapsulate the sacred aura of the historic temple in Ayodhya, intertwining tradition with modern elegance. Each pair embodies the reverence and cultural significance of the Ram Mandir, serving as a treasured adornment for every momentous event.