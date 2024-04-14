Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers Opens New Tulare, CA Office

Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers, a California personal injury law firm which has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of clients since 1990, is proud to announce it is opening a new office in Tulare, CA.

The new office location is conveniently located at 142 S K St Suite E, Tulare, CA 93274. The location was opened due to a growing demand for the law firm to be located closer to clients in Tulare, Visalia and Tulare County, including agricultural workers exposed to herbicides such as paraquat and Roundup, which have been respectively linked to Parkinson’s disease and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Opening an office in Tulare will make it more convenient for our Tulare County clients to meet with us in person,” said Jeffrey Nadrich, managing partner of the firm.

The office is the 17th office the firm has opened in California. The firm has offices in California from Palm Desert to Yreka, with additional Central Valley offices in Bakersfield, Fresno, Merced, Modesto, Sacramento and Tracy.