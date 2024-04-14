ArcelorMittal publishes interim update on its company-wide safety audit

WEBWIRE – Friday, April 12, 2024

ArcelorMittal (the Company) announced in December 2023 that it had engaged dss+, a leading provider of sustainable operations management consulting services, to conduct a company-wide audit of its safety practices.

Today, it shares a first interim update about what has been achieved in the first three months of the audit, and the scale and scope of the work underway.

The complete audit is expected to take nine months to complete with the key recommendations due to be published in September 2024.

The audit focuses on three key areas:

Fatality prevention standards audits Process safety risk management assessment Top-to-bottom health and safety governance review

The interim report, availablehere, is published to provide an update on the progress of the audit to our stakeholders and in our effort to increase transparency. Further reporting on health and safety, where appropriate, will be included in the Companys 2024 integrated annual review.

