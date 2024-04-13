Zigly Donates Used Pet Accessories to Help Homeless Animals

Zigly, (Cosmo First Limited) India’s first tech-enabled omni-channel pet care brand, recently concluded a successful community initiative aimed at supporting pets in need. The month-long campaign, held from March 1st to 31st 2024, invited pet parents to visit Zigly Experience Centres and donate used pet accessories to benefit stray animals.

Zigly partnered with 5 animal welfare organizations to distribute the donated products to municipal shelters, rescue homes and groups taking care of street animals. The timely support provided essentials to animals who lack even basic amenities. The donated items included collars, leashes, harnesses, beds etc. To encourage participation, customers who donated their products, Zigly offered them discounts up to Rs. 500 on new accessories purchased for their pets.

Sharing his views on the same, Mr. Sushen Roy, Business Head, Zigly said, “We are extremely grateful to all the kind-hearted pet parents who enthusiastically supported this initiative. Together we have made a positive impact on the lives of animals in need. At Zigly, we strongly believe in community action for animal welfare, and we’re proud to have brought pet parents together for this noble cause.”

Zigly’s campaign shows the power of the community in addressing the needs of stray animals. The overwhelming response highlights the growing awareness and commitment to pet care in India.