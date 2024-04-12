WireBee Launches Innovative Communications Platform to Help Logistics Companies’ Combat Fraud

WireBee, a forward-thinking technology company, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural product, a groundbreaking communication solution designed specifically for the logistics and transportation industry. This innovative, patent pending technology is set to redefine the standards for security, efficiency, and compliance in logistics communications.

WireBee’s new product addresses the industry’s critical challenges, including fraud prevention, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency. By integrating cutting-edge technology with deep industry insights, WireBee offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored to meet the unique needs of freight brokers, 3PLs, and other transportation intermediaries.

Andre Temnorod, CEO and Co-founder of WireBee, emphasized the impact of this launch, stating, “In an era where logistics operations are increasingly vulnerable to sophisticated fraud schemes, our solution stands as a beacon of security and reliability. By prioritizing the authenticity and integrity of every communication, we’re not just solving a problem; we’re setting a new standard for the entire industry.”

Key Features of WireBee’s Communication Solution:

Calling Number Authenticity Check: Ensures the legitimacy of every call, protecting businesses from fraudulent activities.

Caller FMCSA Verification: Verifies carriers against FMCSA records in real-time, enhancing compliance and trust.

Carrier Compliance Screening: Assesses carrier compliance with industry regulations and standards, ensuring safer partnerships.

Integration with Popular Phone Systems: Seamlessly connects with leading cloud-based phone services, enabling easy adoption.

Broker TMS and Carrier Onboarding Tool Integration: Streamlines workflows by integrating with existing transportation management systems and carrier onboarding systems.

In addition to its fraud prevention capabilities, WireBee’s platform is designed for easy integration with popular cloud phone services and logistics management systems, ensuring a smooth adoption process and immediate enhancement of communication workflows.

Alexandru Boruz, CTO and Co-founder of WireBee, highlighted the technological innovation behind the platform, “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that not only meets the current needs of the logistics sector but also anticipates future challenges. Through advanced technology and deep industry insights, we’ve created a platform that offers unparalleled security and efficiency.”

WireBee’s new communication platform is initially available as an add-on for services such as RingCentral, 8×8, and Vonage, with future evolution into a comprehensive unified communications platform. The company invites industry professionals to discover the transformative potential of its solution at the upcoming TIA 2024 Capital Ideas Conference in Phoenix, AZ.

For more information about WireBee and to schedule a demonstration of the new platform, please visit www.wirebee.com.

About WireBee, Inc

Founded by a team of logistics and technology experts, WireBee is committed to advancing the safety, efficiency, and reliability of logistics operations through innovative communication solutions. With a focus on combating fraud and enhancing operational workflows, WireBee aims to lead the logistics industry into a new era of security and productivity.