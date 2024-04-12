Intuit’s Method Features Container One in Video Success Story

Intuit Inc recently featured the success story of Container One, a leading provider of new and used shipping containers, showcasing how Intuit’s partner Method has been instrumental in the company’s remarkable growth.

Method published the video to their YouTube channel on March 25, 2024 which highlighted Container One’s success with its software.

Container One began as a small startup and has quickly transformed into a major player in the shipping container market with sales expected to top $40 million this year.

Method’s CRM software has played a vital role in this journey by providing a comprehensive business management solution that streamlines operations and fuels growth.

“We needed to have software that allowed us to grow to the next level,” said Glenn Taylor, Founder and CEO of Container One. “We’ve doubled our revenue in the past three years. Without this software, it would have been difficult, if even possible.”

Container One offers a streamlined ecommerce experience to purchase shipping containers as easy as buying from Amazon. They also offer traditional order processing through professional sales reps.

Container One leverages Method’s diverse functionalities to achieve operational excellence. Here are some of the key areas where Method has been instrumental to their success:

Streamlined Sales Management: Method automates the sales process, from lead generation and quoting to order management and invoicing.

“We currently have about 80 sales people in the field working remotely, and Method allows us to do that,” Taylor stated in the video.

Seamless Integration with QuickBooks: Method integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks, Intuit’s industry-leading accounting software. This eliminates manual data entry and ensures accurate financial reporting, giving Container One a clear view of their financial health.

Improved Operational Efficiency: Method automates workflows and provides real-time data on inventory, customer relationships, and sales performance.

“The best part about Method is the mobile part of it,” said Lance Moseley, a senior sales rep for Container One. “I can have it on my phone…sitting at the beach and still taking my (sales) calls, sending out emails and following my schedule.”

Besides shipping containers, Container One also offers container accessories like doors, windows, and full office conversion kits.

About Container One:

Container One is a leading provider of shipping containers for sale, offering a wide range of container solutions for businesses and individuals including accessories and portable storage solutions. They are committed to exceptional customer service while providing high quality containers at competitive prices.