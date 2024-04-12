Kanin Wren’s “Taylor Swift Experience” Sets Sail for Spring Break 2025: a Budget-Friendly Getaway with Live Performances and Exclusive Experiences

Kanin Wren’s “Taylor Swift Experience” Headed to Sea With Special Spring Break 2025 Ocean Cruise

Michigan singer-songwriter Kanin Wren has been leading the party across the country over the past year with her successful Taylor Swift Experience shows.

Now she’s about to embark from land to sea, helming a special 7-day Royal Caribbean cruise where she’ll take her inspiring and energetic performance to the high seas.

Sailing from Miami on March 30, 2025, this musical all-ages journey includes a tour through the Caribbean with stops in CoCoCay, Bahamas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Phillipsburg, St. Maarten on the stunning Symphony of the Seas. The ship features a surf simulator, laser tag, a three-story slide as well as spa and fitness activities, a casino and lots of amazing dining, making it the perfect spring break outing for Swifties and fans of Kanin Wren and her own musical journey.

“Doing the show for all of the Swiftie fans has been such a great experience, but taking our band out on a weeklong ocean cruise with multiple performances makes it all the more magical” says Kanin, 18, whose own original music career continues to rise.

“We look forward to throwing a big party at sea and connecting with so many fans along the way. We’re excited to be showcasing all of the Taylor Swift hits and some new original music of our own.”

The first Taylor Swift Tribute Cruise will include three private performances where attendees can sing and dance to Taylor Swift’s songs, a special Meet & Greet with Kanin Wren, three private concerts with Kanin and her band, a Q&A and storytelling session, a bracelet trading event, and more. Guests will have the opportunity to connect with other Swifties and immerse themselves in an unforgettable experience celebrating Taylor Swift’s music. The cruise will feature Kanin Wren and her amazing band performing the music of Taylor Swift, touching on Taylor’s musical journey with stories that we can all relate to.

This ultimate Spring Break trip is sponsored by the Colorado-based Fan Club Cruises.

To book the cruise, login to: fanclubcruises.com/event/cruising-with-kanin-wrens-taylor-swift-experience#

For more information about Kanin Wren: www.kaninwren.com

For artist appearance and booking information: info@kaninwren.com

Kanin Wren, from land to sea. The most unforgettable Gap Year one could imagine before heading off to the University of Michigan.

Introducing Kanin Wren, a rising star in the music scene whose talent has garnered national acclaim. At just thirteen, her song “Torch Lake Breeze” was featured on Pure Michigan’s Spotify playlist, setting the stage for her remarkable musical journey. Collaborating with renowned producer Matt Bissonette, known for touring with Elton John, Kanin has showcased her diverse musical influences with a blend of pop and country that captivates audiences.

Named an Artist to Watch and Emerging Artist of the Year, Kanin’s musical journey is captivating critics and fans. With upcoming releases and a debut album in 2025, Kanin will dedicate her time traveling between Michigan and Nashville. Join her on this exhilarating journey as she navigates the path to musical stardom, fueled by a fearless spirit and a commitment to pushing boundaries.

Kanin Wren, who is taking a gap year before heading off to the University of Michigan in the fall of 2025, Kanin will fully be immersing herself in music on land and sea. This unique opportunity allows her to dedicate her time and energy to her passion for music, bringing her talent to audiences both on the Taylor Swift Tribute Cruise and through upcoming performances and projects onshore. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements and releases from Kanin Wren as she embarks on this exciting chapter in her musical journey.

*Not affiliated with Taylor Swift, just a fan with good vocals.