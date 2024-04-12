Whitney Blunden’s “Breaking the Power of Dysfunction” Shares Security with God at the 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 11, 2024

ReadersMagnet will exhibit Breaking the Power of Dysfunction by Whitney Blunden at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this coming April 20-21, 2024.

The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will exhibit the non-fiction book Breaking the Power of Dysfunction: A Lifebook on the Study of Moses by Whitney Blunden at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024. The book festival will be held at the University of Southern California on April 20-21, 2024.

The L.A. Times Festival of Books is an annual public festival celebrating community, literature, culture, and arts. Considered the largest book festival in the U.S., the event has drawn around 150,000 visitors annually. Visitors include authors, book lovers, exhibitors, celebrities, artists, and musicians. Aside from book exhibits, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books hosts events that include performances and storytelling for children, author signings, and panel discussions.

Breaking the Power of Dysfunction is a Christian living book that features and analyzes the life of Moses, as said in the Scriptures. This life book embraces todays dilemma of Mental Health and how neglected trauma can be confronted through biblical strategies.

Through the life of Moses, this book allows the readers to learn about breaking through the power of dysfunction as a result of the real worlds divorce, failure, rejections, and relationship dilemmas. The author, Whitney Blunden, shows how God has secured a way out of the dysfunction, redeeming oneself in his own life story.

Breaking the Power of Dysfunction will be displayed at the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2024 at booth #225. Visit the exhibit to check out the books display.

Get a copy of Breaking the Power of Dysfunction: A Lifebook on the Study of Moses by Whitney Blunden, available in print and ebook formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Breaking the Power of Dysfunction

Subtitle: A Lifebook on the Study of Moses

Author: Whitney Blunden

Genre: Non-Fiction

Publisher: Life-Rich

Published Date: 1/31/2024

Authors Biography:

Whitney Blunden is an author, pastor, overseer, and husband to wife Terry. His son, Aaron, has been his source of inspiration. Whitney is the founder and senior pastor of A Place Called Restoration. He is also the CEO of the Restoration Expansion Project, CDC. He received his BA in Business Communication.