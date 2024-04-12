Thomas Orowan’s “The Cat That Meowed in Japanese, Russian, French & English” to be displayed at the L.A. Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 11, 2024

The Cat That Meowed in Japanese, Russian, French & English, written by Thomas Orowan, will be part of ReadersMagnets book exhibit at the 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books.

As the countrys most significant literary festival, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is an event everyone should consider joining. It is a time when all forms of literature can be found in the exhibits. From memoirs to childrens books, attendees will find one they love to read.

Visitors to the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2024 should not miss the opportunity to drop by the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnets exhibit at booth #225. There, fun activities await them, such as meet-and-greet sessions with authors, a mini-confab, and a scavenger hunt. Above all, they should not miss the books on exhibit, among them the childrens book The Cat That Meowed in Japanese, Russian, French & English by Thomas Orowan.

A creation of Thomas Orowan, also the author of A Random Revelation, wrote a book that will surely spark the curiosity of every parent and child. The Cat That Meowed in Japanese, Russian, French & English revolves around Millie, a five-and-a-half-year-old kid, and her mother, Clarissa. As they go on a shopping spree one day, they stumble upon a cat, for which Millie feels pity.

As the story progresses, another woman joins them, who turns out to be the owner of an animal clinic. She then offers to take the animal for a checkup. But the most surprising of all is that Millie seems to be hearing something unusual: one meow after another, in different languages?

Illustrated by Jamie Berry, The Cat That Meowed in Japanese, Russian, French & English by Thomas Orowan makes an entertaining read for kids and parents who love books. You can also check his other book titled A Random Revelation. Get both copies on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Tag the little ones along for a fun learning experience by visiting the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024.

Thomas Orowans diverse background includes twelve years of assisting his father in his animal export-import business. Orowan has a Bachelor of Music degree in piano from Juilliard and Mannes College in New York. He had performed at various locations in the US. Orowan has published original compositions. This childrens story is Orowans first writing experience.