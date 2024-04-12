Annette K Mazzone’s “Lily Among Thorns” Will Shine a Light at the 2024 Seoul International Book Fair

San Diego, CA USA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 11, 2024

The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will exhibit the book by Annette K Mazzone, titled Lily Among Thorns, at the 2024 Seoul International Book Fair , which will take place at COEX Halls C&D1, COEX Korea Exhibition Center Seoul, South Korea, on June 26-30, 2024.

The Seoul International Book Fair is an international book event that introduces the Korean publishing industry and culture to the world. 500+ exhibitors are expected to grace the event along with over 50,000 visitors from different countries. Hosted by the Korean Publishers Association, the 5-day book event provides a global marketplace for authors and publishers alike.

Lily Among Thorns is set in a parallel universe where the world is ruled by the antichrist. Whoever speaks of the Bible and God will be treated as criminals. In this world, Lilys only crime is her love for God and her belief in the scriptures. Considered a serious crime, the government sends complete surveillance to capture the God-believers. Lily manages to keep her faith and slowly uncovers that faith in God is still everywhere.

The author aims to provide a lesson about faith and love for God. The book shares the story of a girl who sees the world at its darkest. With this, she still believes that God will be there to set her way for the challenges to pursue and secrets to unravel.

Lily Among Thorns will be displayed at the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the 2024 Seoul International Book Fair. Visit the exhibit to check out the books display.

Get a copy of Lily Among Thorns by Annette K Mazzone, available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit www.annettekmazzone.com to learn more about the author and her book.

Lily Among Thorns

Author: Annette K. Mazzone

Genre: Eschatology

Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing

Published Date: 2020

Authors Biography:

The author Annette K Mazzone along with her contemporaries of this date and time. Perhaps now more so than ever before, and if not the precursor to. As it is written in Revelation 10:11, And he said unto me, Thou must prophesy again before many peoples, and nations, and tongues, and kings. We the People, living out in real-time the epic drama as it is written in the last book of the Bible, the book of Revelation. Furthermore, the author appreciates a good Bible study, and uses her God given talents and pursuits for the betterment of the Kingdom of God, and for His Glory.