Briyanna Dorminvil’s Book On Speaking to the Hidden Hurts of Teens Slated for Exhibit at LATFOB 2024

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 11, 2024

Adolescents today are crying, hurting and unheard. Its time to show them the healing, renewal and optimism they grievously need.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 will be featuring a lot of new works, but plenty will also talk about the same enduring problems (whether its business, sustainability, mental health, and more). On the other hand, that is precisely why many authors find themselves called to do their part, responding to these problems with the age-old wisdom that still offers succor and solutions.

Its certainly why Briyanna Dorminvil published her book, and it will soon be exhibited at the festival. Titled The Unheard Cry Of An Adolescent, the book speaks to a problem that has always been confronted by teenagers regardless of generation: hidden hurts.

Whether its anxiety about the future, crippling self-doubt, fear of bullying, or humiliation, todays teens still bear it all while keeping things up inside and forcing them to suffer in silence.

As a longtime writer, artist, and mentor, Dorminvil hopes that this book will teach young readers about the healing, renewal, and sense of optimism they rightly deserve. Using a blend of poetry, youth non-fiction, and plenty of self-help resources, The Unheard Cry Of An Adolescent presents itself as a full package of motivational literature that will encourage teens to discover their hidden potential.

Much of the books ideas and content draw from Dorminvils own adolescent experience, having been approached many times by people seeking her advice on depression, stress, and even suicidal thoughts. It also contains plenty of references on issues like communication gaps and the responsibility of adults over teens.

So for those looking for teen help resources at this years Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, they can find The Unheard Cry Of An Adolescent at the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnets exhibit at booth #225. The festival will be held at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA, on April 20-21, 2024.

The book is available in both print and digital formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. To discover other inspiring works by Briyanna Dorminvil, visit her website at https://www.briyannabooks.com/.

The Unheard Cry Of An Adolescent

Author: Briyanna Dorminvil

Published date: February 17, 2023

Publisher: Covenant Books

Genre: Youth Non-Fiction

Author Bio

Briyanna Dorminvil is a benevolent author of several genres. She is also a mentor with more than seven years of experience. After falling in love with reading as a teen, reading and writing became two new hobbies she couldnt resist. She combined her passion for teaching and helping others with the gift of writing to become an author. As an author, she strives to encourage, enlighten, and inspire others through scriptures and knowledge. During her leisure, she enjoys reading, watching movies, and walking.