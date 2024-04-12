Chris Erlendsson’s Witty 101 List That Combines Comedy with Common Sense Parenting Scheduled to Exhibit at LATFOB 2024

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 11, 2024

This book tells the truth about parenting with a splash of humor. Calvin B. from Nashville, TN

At the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024, visitors will find dozens of guides, instruction manuals, and various step programs for topics like parenting. But of course, there will also be several books for those who prefer lighter, funnier yet still very wise takes on the subject.

Thats the goal of Chris Erlendsson and his book 101 Things New Parents Need to Know That Hospitals Wont Tell Them.

A loving father, Erlendsson has spent a lot of time paying attention to the details in life that the more formal manuals overlook.

Whether its something as obvious as feeding kids many times or the chaos of changing a diaper, Erlendssons list is full of both humor and wisdom about the life of a first-time parent.

101 Things New Parents Need to Know That Hospitals Wont Tell Them is certainly not a strict guide (as he makes it clear in the introduction), but its a book that still contains very insightful advice about things he learned from his own experiences as well as from other parents. Next to more in-depth books on parenting, it aims to provide a down-to-earth common sense that sometimes gets forgotten by anxious first-time mothers and fathers.

Erlendsson is also funneling 10% of his books profits to ChemoGuardians, his own non-profit organization for cancer patients thats based in Tennessee.

101 Things New Parents Need to Know That Hospitals Wont Tell Them by Chris Erlendsson will be displayed at the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnets exhibit at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 at booth #225. The literary festival is scheduled for April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

The book is available on Lulu.com.

The author is also currently setting up his own website to share more updates about his work.

Chris is set to release a sequel to From the Minds of Squirrels At a Rave and Their Delusions of Grandeur: A Book of Random Thoughts, marking the third installment in the series. This compilation gathers random musings sourced from various corners of the internet, providing an engaging read for those seeking eclectic content that prompts introspection or evokes laughter. The book will be released the same day as the 2024 LA Times Festival of Books. You can get the book on Amazon and Lulu.

Author Bio

Chris was a loving father who paid attention to the details of life. He currently runs a non-profit in TN helping cancer patients. He is a loving husband and father. He spends is time off with family, playing video games or at the range training his daughter gun safety. A portion of all sales goes to help his nonprofit.

101 Things New Parents Need to Know That Hospitals Wont Tell Them

Author: Chris Erlendsson

Published date: April 9, 2022

Publisher: Lulu.com

Genre: Comedy