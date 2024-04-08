“Innovative Healthcare Startups Making Consumers Independent, Informed and Empowered, A World Health Day Special”

Truemeds: There is a huge percentage of people in India who do not complete their medication and have poor medication management due to the increase in out-of-pocket expenses not covered by Insurance for any chronic disease. While the solution to that is going for generic medicines, there is a lack of awareness and trust among people. Truemeds is an online pharmacy startup that focuses on providing quality alternative medicines sourced from the top 1% of manufacturers. It has a proprietary feature that scans over 1.8 Lakh products that scan and provides consumers with quality alternative substitutes. Complete drug formulation and transparent list with the manufacturer and authentic certification from a medical expert so that you are informed of all the availabilities and can make an informed decision about all your medicine purchases. A safe and reliable platform, only sources from the top 1% of manufacturers for all your medicine needs. Currently delivering over 22000+ pin codes in India. https://www.truemeds.in/