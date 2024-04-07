Headliners Announced For AfriFite 3: Hometown Heroes

AfriFite 3: Hometown Heroes will be hosted at the Marina Casino located at Harare’s favorite shopping center and playground, Longchieng Plaza. AfriFite 3: Hometown Heroes will headline Hometown Heroine and the First Lady of Zimbabwe Boxing, Kudakwashe Chiwandire (6-3), against her Zambian nemesis Alice Mbewe (4-2) in a ten-round Feature Bout. Heavyweight Contender Eddie Chambers (43-5) will take on Zimbabwe’s top ranked heavyweight Simon Madanhire (3-2-1) in the Main Event while Itai Mutsvairo (1-0) of Zimbabwe will take on Ugandan Herbert Matovu (2-0) in the Co-Main Event.

The next episode of the live professional boxing series known as AfriFite is taking shape. The event, AfriFite 3: Hometown Heroes, will rotate back to Southern Africa and will be held in Harare, Zimbabwe.

AfriFite 3: Hometown Heroes will headline Hometown Heroine and the First Lady of Zimbabwe Boxing, Kudakwashe Chiwandire (6-3), against her Zambian nemesis Alice Mbewe (4-2) in a ten-round Feature Bout.

Heavyweight Contender Eddie Chambers (43-5) will take on Zimbabwe’s top ranked heavyweight and homegrown Hometown Hero Simon Madanhire (3-2-1) in the Main Event while Itai Mutsvairo will take on Herbert Matovu in the Co-Main Event. Main Event boxer Eddie Chambers of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (USA) is on the comeback trail and is seeking another title shot. In the heyday of his career, Eddie Chambers was not only perennial Top Ten but also, he holds the world record for being ranked on the Top Ten list longer than any other heavyweight in history.

The super exciting Co-Main event of AfriFite 3: Hometown Heroes will feature a clash of undefeated heavyweight prospects as Hometown Hero and Zimbabwe Heavyweight Prospect Itai Mutsvairo (1-0) takes on the Dubai-based Ugandan Heavyweight Prospect Herbert Matovu (2-0) of Uganda. Itai is undefeated in his only professional fight while Matovu holds an unblemished record with two wins and no losses or draws. Effectively, the bout is a classic “Someone’s Zero Must Go” fight.

Additional bouts will be announced in the upcoming weeks leading up to the event. The event will feature a minimum of six to eight fights.

AfriFite 3: Hometown Heroes is a VVIP event limited to only a privileged 250 people. General Admission Tickets are $100.00 while the front row commands $150.00. Further, appropriate evening dress is required, preferably black-tie or dressy African garb. Says event Promoter Edward Bissau Mendy, "This in the best fight card to be held in Zimbabwe in the past few years. Limiting it to such a small audience makes it extra special. It will be a real treat for the few people that are privileged enough to score a ticket to the event. I can't wait to see you at the fights"

Tickets are reasonably priced at $150.00 for Ringside seats and $100.00 for General Admission. Tickets may be purchased at the venue or online at www.universe.com.

Doors open at 7:00 PM and the first fight starts at 8:00 P.M. Sharp

AfriFite 3 is promoted by Lion by Lion Heart Boxing Productions, Ltd in association with Alpha Charlie Realtors of Malindi, Kenya.

About Lion Heart Boxing Productions Ltd

Lion Heart Boxing Productions is an integrated and full-service global Boxing Sports and Entertainment company. Started in 2001, the company promotes and produces boxing events with the highest entertainment value. The company has promoted boxing events on five continents (North America, South America, Oceania, Asia and Africa) and has earned a reputation not only for the quality of its fights but also for its treatment of fighters. The company is an advocate of fighter rights and supports a national boxing commission as well as a uniform set of boxing rules and regulations. The company is proud to be recognized as the promoter of choice for top fighters, especially heavyweights.

About Alpha Charlie Realtors

Alpha Charlie Realtors is a full-service real estate company that is involved in the whole spectrum of real estate investment and management, from serving as real estate agent focused to helping Kenyans in the Diaspora with their real estate dreams at home to property development. Alpha Charlie Realtors is one of the many ventures owned and operated by trailblazing female entrepreneur Caroline Gikunda of Malindi, Kenya. The company is an anchor sponsor of the AfriFite series.

About The AfriFite Series

AfriFite is the continental boxing series making waves in Africa as the home of quality fights featuring top up-and-coming African fighters. The first AfriFite event (AfriFite Genesis) took place in Namibia in November 2021 while the second one (AfriFite 2: Shujaa Wa Mashujaa) was held in Meru, Kenya on March 16, 2024. AfriFite 2: Shujaa Wa Mashujaa was the first professional boxing event in Meru history.

Contact:

Eric Kandiwa

President

AfriFite Zimbabwe

+263-7-35870234

EricKandiwa@live.com

Eric.Kandiwa@AfriFiteBoxing.com

About AfriFite Boxing

