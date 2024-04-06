Camp Boggy Creek Adds Chris Murphy to Board of Directors

Camp Boggy Creek is proud to announce that Chris Murphy has joined our Board of Directors. Chris is the President of Murphy Lighting Systems and has been a huge champion for our Campers over the past several years. Murphy Lighting Systems and Chris are heavily involved in our state-of-the-art theater, providing professional lighting support and equipment. Chris also serves on our facilities committee and provides tremendous support and guidance to ensure that our campers have the time of their life while at Camp.

Chris is beyond excited about joining the Board of Directors. I have been touched by the mission of the Camp and what it provides for the campers and their families. I have also been impressed with the leadership, staff, and volunteers I have met and feel called to take a greater role. My wife, Kristi, and I have been blessed with two healthy children and a successful business and feel obligated to help others facing challenges. I hope to utilize my talents and experience in continuing to make Camp Boggy Creek such a special and magical place.

Camp Boggy Creek President and CEO Dan Jurman is grateful for the newest board addition. Chris is a true gift to our campers at Camp Boggy Creek. His insight, advice, and technical knowledge ensure that our campers have the time of their lives while at Camp. His work in our theater and dining hall has been a tremendous asset along with now having his expertise on our facilities committee. He is also an amazing connector, introducing Camp to people in the large network he has built throughout Central Florida. We are profoundly grateful to have him join our Board of Directors.

About Camp Boggy Creek

Founded by Actor Paul Newman and General Norman Schwarzkopf in 1996, Camp Boggy Creek has made it possible for children with serious illnesses to enjoy a camp experience in a safe, medically sound environment. Located just a short drive from Orlando, Florida, the 232-acre camp serves children ages 7-16 who have been impacted by a serious illness. As a year-round camp, Camp Boggy Creek serves thousands of campers and their families through activity-packed weekly and weekend camp programs to support their physical and emotional wellness/wellbeing. For more information, visit www.boggycreek.org.

About Murphy Lighting Systems

Murphy Lighting Systems has been providing performance lighting, dimming, control and rigging equipment to the television, theater, and motion picture industries, as well as churches, theme parks, and schools for more than 40 years. For more information, visit https://www.murphylighting.com/

