STMicroelectronics extends brand protection with NFC tags featuring state-of-the-art on-chip digital signature

Geneva, Switzerland – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 4, 2024

Geneva, Switzerland, April 4, 2024 STMicroelectronics ST25TA-E NFC tag IC strengthens the security of digital product passports and blockchain-based applications by implementing state-of-the-art on-chip digital signature mechanism, TruST25 Edge.

Based on elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), running on an advanced asymmetric cryptographic engine embedded in the ST25TA-E, the new on-chip signature ensures the authenticity of an attached physical object. Combining both on-chip and off-chip digital-signature mechanisms, the new ST25TA-E NFC tag comprehensively protects against counterfeit and gray market activities and enhances opportunities for consumer engagement.

The ST25TA-E meets the high standards expected by luxury brands in particular and is ideal for protecting high-value products such as designer clothes and accessories, art, or other items that need a digital certificate. Tapping with an NFC-enabled smartphone can track the attached products entire journey through the supply chain to verify the provenance of individual products and assist security auditing.

The combination of strengthened authentication and on-chip user memory also lets brand owners deliver tailored consumer experiences. Customers can interact easily using a smartphone to access content stored on the tag and engage with the brand online, including securely registering and transferring ownership.

In blockchain-based applications, the TruST25 Edge ECC-based signature is natively supported by blockchain technology, ensuring immutability and transparency of data.

Further features of the ST25TA-E tag IC include partial and whole-memory protection by password in both read and write modes, permanent file locking to prevent rewriting, and anonymous mode to protect consumer privacy. In addition, support for Augmented NFC data exchange format (NDEF) enables simultaneous and native data transfer, initiated conveniently using a smartphone without needing to install an app.

Delivering the enhanced security of on-chip digital signatures, enabled by advanced ECC-based asymmetric cryptography, the ST25TA-E is convenient, secure, easy to use, and competitively priced from $0.325 for orders of 1000 pieces. Samples are available now and volume production is scheduled to start in August 2024.

ST will demonstrate the ST25TA-E NFC tag at RFID Journal Live, MGM Grand, Las Vegas, April 9-11, 2024, at booth 511.

For further information please visit www.st.com/luxury-st25tae