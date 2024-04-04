Selleria Veneta Hosts Fashion Preview Soirée for Dominican University Fashion Department

Selleria Veneta, a boutique offering luxurious Italian clothing, leather goods and accessories, will be hosting a fashion preview soirée at Albion, Oak Park for Dominican University Fashion Department’s emerging designers. Moses Valdez, boutique co-owner and curator says, “It will be an inspiring feast for the senses.

Their guests will enjoy delicious lite bites from Chef Champ Akkarapol and curated cocktails from Jose Saenz’s team; They’ll be taken on an artistic, fashion journey from Dominican’s passionate students showcasing a preview of their designs coupled with Italian artisan’s designs whom we represent here in the U.S.” The soirée is promoting the Dominican University Fashion Department’s 2024 Annual Fashion Show.

“Perspective in The Details 2024” which celebrates the work of emerging fashion designers. Handbags from Selleria Veneta will be featured in the 2024 Fashion Show – The Drapery Class Runway Walk. Cecilia Romanucci, boutique co-owner and curator adds, “It’s exciting to see designs from local, emerging artists studying fashion and discover how they are inspired by the elite Italian designers in our boutique…it’s a beautiful fusion of art.”

When: Saturday, April 6 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Where: Albion Oak Park, 1000 Lake St, Oak Park, IL 60301

What: Enjoy refreshments and be inspired. (Italian designs may be purchased off the runway)

Cost: This is a free event. RSVP on their Facebook page

About Selleria Veneta

Selleria Veneta curates and selects elite Italian leather artisans and represents many of them exclusively in the US. Our Italian artisans are established and work with other luxury fashion houses, but what you’ll find in our boutiques are their hand-crafted products made in limited quantities. Selleria Veneta is delighted to be a fashion house of singular products. Boutiques are in Oak Park and Winnetka.

About Dominican University Fashion Department:

In the fashion department, students gain the skills they need to prepare for a career in any aspect of the fashion and retail industries. Ranked #7 (College Choice) as “The Best Fashion Degrees in the United States,” This program provides students with access to the most up-to-date computer-aided technology,”with which the students create their own unique and marketable designs.

About Albion Oak Park:

Albion Oak Park has delivered a new level of living as unique and vibrant as Oak Park itself. Their apartments provide the highest quality services and conveniences to the most discerning of residents. From their resort-style pool, outdoor chef’s kitchen and rooftop lounge and terrace, Albion offers the luxury dream home.

About Gin Yard Chalice

Jose Saenz is an event designer and founder of Gin Yard Chalice. His hand-crafted culinary cocktails and mocktails are a delicious fusion made with premium ingredients and liquors. Gin Yard Chalice will entertain your guests with themed-signature couture cocktails and leave a memorable impression. Please send inquiries to jose@ginyardchalice.com.

About Thai Neighbor:

Thai Neighbor Restaurant offers delicious fresh make-to-order Thai noodles, rice, and curry dishes. Experience the dreams & creations of Champ Akkarapol. “Thank you for letting me share my culture and my flavors with you.” -Champ