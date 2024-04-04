New Book “Into the Known Universe: A Cosmic Love Story, Kinda,” by James R.D. Hilton Now Available

All Junior Reclamation Agent Stuart Bode wants is a promotion, a private office, and to be left in peace. When his boss offers him a professional bump in exchange for tracking down a stolen freighter and recovering its cargo, Stuart accepts immediately, only to discover that the freighter was stolen by his boss’ wife, Janna. She wants to see the stars; he just wants to hide in his new office. Though their journey into the known universe is just beginning, it’s shaping up to be one hell of a ride.

Into the Known Universe: A Cosmic Love Story, Kinda by James R.D. Hilton is a humourous science fiction adventure that takes its cues from Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy and Discworld. Its odd-couple characters are about as opposite as it gets, serving to subvert love tropes and conventions. For Janna, the universe is a playground of anarchic opportunities; for Stuart it’s a nightmare realm where anything could kill him or worse – engage him in conversation. They’re forced to rely on one another for survival as they navigate a universe filled with space pirates, alien crab monsters, killer robots, and asteroid worms. Any other pairing might learn to overcome their differences and fall madly in love, but these two would be lucky to fall in like.

Into the Known Universe: A Cosmic Love Story, Kinda by James R.D. Hilton, produced by FriesenPress

