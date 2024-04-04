Hong Kong – First National Security Education Study Tour returns to Hong Kong after visiting Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou (with photo)

First National Security Education Study Tour returns to Hong Kong after visiting Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​The National Security Education Study Tour organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government concluded and returned to Hong Kong this afternoon (April 4). Seventy-five principals, teachers and students from 17 secondary schools conducted a study visit to Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou from March 29 to April 4, 2024. The participants are mainly students with outstanding performance and achievements, as well as their coaching principals and teachers, in the Territory-wide Inter-school National Security Knowledge Challenge, jointly organised by the Department of Justice, the Security Bureau, the Education Bureau, and the Hong Kong Shine Tak Foundation. At the opening ceremony in Beijing, the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin; the Secretary General of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR, Mr Au Chi-kwong; the Chairman of the Hong Kong Shine Tak Foundation, Mrs Tung Ng Ling-ling, and members of the study tour were received by Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central People’s Government Mr Nong Rong.

In the past few days, the principals, teachers, and students visited Tiananmen Square to watch the flag-raising ceremony, climbed the Tiananmen Tower, and visited the Palace Museum, and the Museum of the Communist Party of China; the exhibition hall of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China’s aircraft, and the National Security Education Exhibition Hall in Shanghai; the Hangzhou National Archives of Publications and Culture, the Liangzhu Museum, and the Alibaba Xixi park in Hangzhou, among others. They also interacted and exchanged ideas with teachers and students from the Experimental High School Attached to Beijing Normal University at the China Science and Technology Museum.

During the tour, the students actively participated and explored different themed museums and exhibition halls. They were eager to ask questions and were particularly moved and inspired by the arduous Long March of the Communist Party of China. The development of the ARJ21, C919 and C929 aircraft also enhanced their understanding and interest in the future technological development of the country. When sharing their learning and campus lives with Mainland students, they were deeply influenced by the serious and proactive attitude of the Mainland students. They appreciated each other and established friendships.

Lung, a student from Hong Kong Taoist Association Tang Hin Memorial Secondary School expressed immense pride and respect when watching the flag-raising ceremony on the viewing stage at Tiananmen Square. As the national flag rose, a feeling of unparalleled pride and reverence surged within her, and she is willing to contribute her efforts to the prosperity and success of her motherland. Yin, a student from St Stephen’s Girls’ College, praised the magnificent and exquisite Forbidden City, which represent the history of imperial power during the Ming and Qing dynasties, as well as the decline of feudalism. Understanding the importance of national security, she realises that only with a strong and prosperous country, social stability, and protection from external threats can people live and work in peace. Therefore, she remains steadfast in her determination to strive for the defense of national security. Ho, a student from Shun Tak Fraternal Association Yung Yau College, was impressed by the significant breakthrough brought by the development of commercial aircraft to China’s aviation industry, symbolising the progress of Chinese technology and strengthening our confidence in science and national identity. Furthermore, she also realised that each generation has its own “long march”, and each generation has its own responsibilities. She will always remember that no matter what challenges she faces, she will bravely forge ahead and walk her own “long march” to contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The Under Secretary for Security, Mr Michael Cheuk, participating the visit to Hangzhou and the closing ceremony, motivated the participants with the Four Sentences of Hengqu, “To ordain conscience for Heaven and Earth. To secure life and fortune for the people. To continue lost teachings for past sages. To establish peace for all future generations.” He hoped that they would continue to take the responsibility of safeguarding national security and strive for the betterment of Hong Kong and the country.