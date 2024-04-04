Manufacturers Resource Center Automation & Manufacturing Technology Show Talk with Technology Experts. See Solutions in Action.

The Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) will host an Automation & Manufacturing Technology (AMT) Show on April 25, 2024, from 7:30 AM to noon, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott, Breinigsville, PA. After networking and breakfast, there will be speakers and presentations from 8:30 to 9:45 AM. Between 9:45 AM and noon, there will be floor demonstrations and the opportunity to speak with vendors. For more details and the current list of 23 vendors & technologies, visit the MRC website at www.mrcpa.org/events. Discover the future of manufacturing at our Automation & Manufacturing Technology Show where proven technology will be on display.

Vendors and Floor Demonstrations Include: Machine Vision, Cyber Security, Industrial Networks, Business Software Solutions, Augmented Reality, Data Collection and Analysis

“The future of manufacturing is automation and more efficient, high-tech, and innovative operational processes,” says Rich Hobbs, President & CEO of MRC. “This event is about taking business operations to the next level by using automation to support continuous improvement while attracting talent and using automation as a tool to capture the knowledge of the retiring workforce.”

MRC encourages entire business teams to explore and discover technologies that can help them solve difficult challenges. In addition to building relationships and connecting with other manufacturers, this event will allow manufacturers to explore industrial innovation and experience live technology demonstrations that solve problems.

Registration is on the MRC website and is needed to save seating. The fee is $50/person or $300 for a table of eight. (Meals & Beverages included) Seating for walk-ins cannot be guaranteed.

About Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC)

The mission of MRC is dedicated to serving manufacturers to enhance their productivity and technological advancements. MRC is part of the NIST MEP Network of national Centers in all fifty states and Puerto Rico. MRC is also a member of the Manufacturing PA Initiative which includes seven IRCs (Industrial Resource Centers) across the Commonwealth that are dedicated to serving the needs of small and medium manufacturers throughout Pennsylvania. NIST MEP Centers like MRC are a hub for manufacturers to connect with government agencies, trade associations, universities and research laboratories, state and federal initiatives, and a host of other resources to help them grow and innovate. For more information about MRC, visit https://www.mrcpa.org.