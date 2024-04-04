Nutritional Products International and National Positions Form a Strategic Alliance

Nutritional Products International (NPI) is excited to announce a strategic alliance with National Positions. This partnership aims to leverage National Positions’ 20 years of profit-driven innovation and NPI’s unique “Evolution of Distribution” system to significantly expand the sales and visibility of health and wellness products across the United States.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, boasts a remarkable track record of sales to virtually every major retailer, including Costco, Home Depot, Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart. His experience will complement National Positions’ expertise in promoting brands online on a global scale, utilizing NPI’s proprietary “Evolution of Distribution” system. NPI has been instrumental in developing Amazon’s health and wellness and sports nutrition categories.

This collaboration leverages National Positions’ digital marketing expertise to maximize the reach and impact of NPI’s health and wellness products. By promoting international brands with targeted online strategies, National Positions plays a key role in enhancing brand visibility and driving sales through its innovative technology and digital growth framework.

National Positions is renowned for its results-oriented approach and boasts a team of over 150 marketing experts worldwide. With a wealth of experience in e-commerce, social media, SEO, and more, National Positions brings invaluable expertise to the table.

“It’s great to be aligned with such successful professionals. With their proven track record with Amazon and Walmart, combined with NPI’s success, we are poised for a powerful partnership,” said Gould. “This alliance underscores our dedication to providing our clients with the best possible pathways to success.”

“As CEO of National Positions, I’m excited about our collaboration with NPI. It’s a powerful union of our digital marketing expertise with NPI’s track record of promoting and distributing leading health and wellness products. Together, we’re set to boost brand visibility and sales, showcasing the strength of strategic marketing and distribution, said Bernard May, National Positions CEO.

As both companies are committed to delivering exceptional results, this partnership marks a significant milestone in the industry. It sets new standards for the distribution and marketing of health and wellness products.

For more information about Nutritional Products International and National Positions, please visit www.nutricompany.com and www.nationalpositions.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL POSITIONS

National Positions is a premier full-service digital marketing agency based in Westlake Village, CA, renowned for delivering unparalleled results in the digital landscape. With over 20 years of pioneering profit-driven strategies, the company has solidified its position as an industry leader in e-commerce marketing.

About Nutritional Products International

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the ”Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market — the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.