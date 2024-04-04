Cache Valley Creamery Announces Sponsorship of the Salt Lake City Marathon

Cache Valley Creamery, a name synonymous with fresh, delicious cheese crafted from high quality dairy, is thrilled to announce its inaugural sponsorship of the Salt Lake City Marathon. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Cache Valley Creamery’s ongoing commitment to engaging with the community.

As a first-year sponsor, Cache Valley Creamery is excited to bring its legacy of satisfying goodness to one of the most anticipated athletic events in Utah. The Salt Lake City Marathon, known for its scenic route and vibrant community participation, aligns perfectly with Cache Valley Creamery’s dedication to celebrating the natural beauty and pure joy of outdoor activities.

Jenny Mehlman, Senior Director of Marketing for Cache Valley Creamery, expressed delight with the partnership. “Cache Valley Creamery’s commitment to quality and Utahans makes the Salt Lake Marathon a perfect fit with Cache Valley cheeses. We are thrilled to have the Marathon on board and look forward to a successful event that promotes wellness, endurance, and the joy of cheese.”

In addition to sponsoring the marathon, Cache Valley Creamery will be present at various event festivities, from the Quality of Life Expo to the Finish Chute at the end of the marathon, offering participants the chance to sample their delicious snack bars as they power back up at the end of the race. This involvement underscores the Cache Valley’s pledge to support not only the well-being of the community but also to enhance the enjoyment and experience of this celebrated race.

About Cache Valley Creamery

Since 1937, Cache Valley Creamery has been carefully crafting fresh, delicious, real cheese to share with cheese lovers throughout the Intermountain West. Inspired by the vibrant sunshine, fresh air, and pure beauty that naturally surrounds Cache Valley, our cheeses are made with only the highest quality dairy to deliver wholesome goodness in every bite. Welcome to Cache Valley Creamery. Welcome to a State of Goodness. To learn more, visit CacheValleyCreamery.com.