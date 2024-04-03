Web Marketing Association Announces the Winners of the 2024 Internet Advertising Competition Awards

The Web Marketing Association announces the winners of its 22nd annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards, to honor excellence in online advertising and to recognize the individuals and organizations responsible for the best in Internet marketing. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. The Competition web site with a complete list of winners is located at www.IACAward.org

“At a time when everyone could use a morale boost, the winners of the 22nd annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards represent the best in online advertising in 86 industries and 10 advertising formats,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association, Inc. “The Web Marketing Association is pleased to help set the standard for Internet excellence with the IAC Awards by highlight the best in online advertising by medium and industry.”

Best of Show Winners

These Best of Show winners represent the pinnacle of achievement across all industries. The Web Marketing Association is pleased to help set the standard for Internet excellence with the IAC Awards by highlighting the best in online advertising by medium and industry.

Here are this year’s Best of Show winners:

Infillion and Rufus for Amazon, winner of Best of Show Online Ad

Sanky Communications for African Wildlife Foundation Congo Basin, winner of Best of Show Online Campaign

Most Likely To for SF Climate Action Plan, winner of Best of Show Online Video Campaign

The Heist for It Was There All Along – Original Animation, winner of Best of Show Online Video

Data Axle and Marriott International for Marriott Bonvoy Inspires Travel with Design, Imagery and Animation, winner of Best of Show Online Newsletter Campaign

Ad Cucina for Biscuit Belly e-mail campaign, winner of Best of Show Email Campaign

Zeta Global | AirMedCare Network, GMR for AMCN January Prospect Gift Card Email, winner of Best of Show Email Message

Hong Kong Trade Development Council for HKTDC Marketplace App, winner of Best of Show Mobile Application

Sanky Communications for GLAAD Holiday Year End Campaign, winner of Best of Show Social Media Campaign

US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Miles Partnership for US Virgin Islands Website, winner of Best of Show Website

Critical Mass and TBWA/Chiat/Day for Wives’ House, winner of Best of Show Integrated Ad Campaign

John Hancock Investment Management for Portfolio Insight: An intuitive, powerful portfolio-building tool for advisors and investors, winner of Best of Show Interactive Application

Top Agency Winners

The Web Marketing Association recognizes the agency that demonstrates consistent excellence in online advertising development by winning more IAC Awards than any of their peers in a single competition. Each entrant was awarded points based on the level of award for each award received. The agency with the most points is awarded the Top Agency Award.

Infillion is recognized with the 2024 Top Agency Award for second year in a row, winning 14 IAC Awards, including a Best of Show award, 26 Best of industry awards and a total of 172 quality points towards the Top Agency Award. Infillion develops technology solutions that help unify the customer journey for a more personalized approach to advertising, marketing, and operations.

Five additional organizations were recognized as Outstanding Advertising Developers in the 2024 IAC Awards for winning 6 or more awards. They are:

AGENCY (number of awards)

Patients & Purpose (11)

Zeta Global (10)

Miles Partnership (10)

TMV Group (8)

Hong Kong trade Development Council (6)

The IAC Awards web site with a complete list of winners is located at www.IACAward.org

About the Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association is an organization working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of online advertising, Internet marketing and promotion used to attract visitors to Web sites. The Web Marketing Association’s annual award programs, the WebAward Competition, MobileWebAwards and the Internet Advertising Competition Awards, have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world since 1997.