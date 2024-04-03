Top Eight Reasons to Attend Henry Stewart Events Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs Conference

Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs, the inaugural conference is set to take place in London, UK, on 27 June 2024. With a focus on cutting-edge insights and industry-leading expertise, the event promises to be a must-attend for professionals in the semantic data landscape.

For more information and to register for Semantic Data 2024, please visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-2024

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of topics and engage with industry experts through panel discussions, keynote presentations, and networking sessions.

Here are eight compelling reasons why professionals in the field should not miss out on this event:

1. Explore Taxonomy Tools: Delve into the various types of dedicated tooling availa-ble and gain essential insights into tool selection best practices.

2. Engage in a Thought-Provoking Panel Debate: Participate in a stimulating discus-sion moderated by Madi Weland Solomon on “What will be the Hot Topic in 2024 – Why it Matters.”

3. Unlock the Secrets to Sustainable Finance: Gain valuable insights from James Phare of Neural Alpha on leveraging environmental sustainability data for finan-cial institutions.

4. Enhance Customer Service with Semantics: Join Rahel Anne Bailie as she explores the role of semantics in improving customer service, offering practical strategies for enhancing the customer experience.

5. Embark on a Journey through Data: Ian Davis from Dods Group will guide at-tendees through “Creating Political Intelligence,” providing invaluable insights into enhancing existing taxonomies and navigating complex data challenges.

6. Discover Innovations in Pharma Ontology: Christian Baber of The Pistoia Alliance and Jane Lomax of SciBite will share insights into the evolving data and ontology landscape in the pharmaceutical industry, offering perspectives on pre-competitive development and emerging use-cases.

7. Take Advantage of the Super Early Bird Offer: Secure your place today and save £200 with the super early bird offer. Register by April 12, 2024, to avail of this ex-clusive discount.

8. Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry experts, expand your profes-sional circle, and exchange ideas with peers during dedicated networking sessions.

With an exceptional line-up of speakers and a diverse range of topics, attendees will leave the event with valuable insights and new connections.

Connect with industry leaders and gain valuable insights in the world of semantic data. Secure your place today and join us at Semantic Data 2024.

Sponsored by: Pool Party and Ontotext

Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available; please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.uk.

For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at simid@henrystewart.co.uk.

Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs

27 June 2024

etc.venues 155 Bishopsgate

London, UK

#SemanticDataLDN #SemanticData2024

https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-2024

About Henry Stewart Events:

Henry Stewart Events (HSE) provides worldwide state of the art, face to face events and webinars in the Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Creative Operations spaces. HSE brings together DAM and Creative Operations practitioners from a wide range of organizations – from media and entertainment, CPG, agencies and non-profits to healthcare, education and government – www.henrystewartconferences.com.