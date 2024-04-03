Chocolate Shipped Cookies Announces LDS Missionary Cookie Boxes for Delivery Anywhere in the U.S.

Utah-based mail-order cookie bakery introduces custom care packages for missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving nationwide.

Missionary homesickness hits close to home for Chocolate Shipped Cookies owner Matt Cutler, who served a two-year mission in Iowa for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Those feelings hit close to home again when he sent a son on a two-year mission to Boston. To help bridge the distance for others in a similar situation, Cutler’s bakery offers customized cookie care packages that can be shipped to missionaries across the U.S.

There are currently over 72,000 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving full-time missions across the globe. Most missionaries are under the age of 25. Many young missionaries are experiencing being away from home for longer than ever before. (Young men serve for two years, young women serve for 18 months). While they can call or Facetime weekly when technology allows, the separation can be difficult.

“When my son was serving his mission, we all cleared our schedules when we knew he’d be calling,” said Cutler. “We loved his weekly calls. Just hearing his voice was music to my ears.”

Cutler often shipped cookies to his son while on his mission and sent enough to share with his fellow missionaries. This sparked the idea of offering custom cookie care packages to other families with missionaries in the field.

“We customize each missionary package with their favorite flavors, a personal message from home, and an inspiring scripture,” said Cutler.

Chocolate Shipped Cookies offers an assortment of cookies: lemon meltaways, snickerdoodles, glazed sugar, brownie mint, peanut butter chip, and classic milk chocolate. Cutler’s decades of tailoring recipes, perfecting packaging, and eventually investing in a state-of-the-art oven have contributed to his one-of-a-kind mail-order cookies that stay fresh through cross-country deliveries.

“While our missionary cookie delivery service is a thoughtful gesture, you have the added bonus of cookies that are actually fresh and taste amazing,” said Cutler.

Cutler credits his mom for his baking success. When Cutler was young, she sold homemade cookies to help support her family during the holidays. Cutler uses her original recipes in his company’s holiday cookie gifts and cookie care packages for any occasion.

To learn more about Chocolate Shipped Cookies’ care packages for missionaries, other loved ones, or holiday gifts, visit www.ChocolateShippedCookies.com.

About Chocolate Shipped Cookies

Chocolate Shipped Cookies offers delicious cookies that are affordable. Their cookies are made with only the finest and freshest ingredients known to man and are baked fresh daily.