Associated Designs | Indulge in Openness: The Ottawa’s Illuminated Retreat

Step through the threshold of the Ottawa, where every corner whispers of luxury and sophistication. Bathed in natural light pouring through expansive windows, the grandeur of the vaulted great room welcomes you with open arms. From the cozy fireplace nestled in one corner to the raised conversation bar in the gourmet kitchen, every detail has been meticulously crafted to redefine modern elegance. Join us on a journey through this architectural marvel, where opulence meets comfort in a symphony of design excellence.

The grandeur of the Ottawa’s great room is accentuated by the flood of natural light that bathes its vaulted expanse. Floor-to-ceiling windows and atrium doors adorn the front wall of the ground level, while additional windows adorn the upper levels, casting a sparkling glow across the entire facade. A mirror-image arrangement graces the opposite end of the room, ensuring ample light from all angles.

This majestic great room stands as the heart of the home, accessed by crossing the covered front porch and stepping through the welcoming atrium doors. The openness of the space allows for seamless views from front to back, where another windowed door leads to a covered patio, perfect for outdoor gatherings.

Nestled in one corner of the great room is a cozy fireplace, complemented by a series of built-in bookcases that line the adjacent wall, seamlessly transitioning into the kitchen area. The vaulted kitchen boasts a lengthy raised conversation bar, featuring an inner, lower counter ideal for culinary endeavors.

Just around the corner lies a spacious walk-in pantry, a convenient powder room, and a well-appointed utility room, providing direct access to a two-car garage complete with additional storage space.

Venturing down a hallway to the left of the great room reveals three bedrooms, with the owners’ suite occupying half of the wing. The private retreat features a lavish bathroom with a double vanity, a large shower, and a secluded toilet area. A generous walk-in closet offers ample storage space, complete with clothing rods and shelves for organization.

The secondary bedrooms, along with their shared bathroom and a deep storage closet, occupy the remaining space in this wing. One of the bedrooms boasts slightly more floor area and additional shelf storage, catering to varying needs and preferences.

