Actress Desreta Jackson slated to deliver influential speech in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands

Desreta Jackson, a British Virgin Island native known for her iconic co-starring role as young Celie in “The Color Purple”, will be the keynote speaker at the St. Clair Institute 2nd Fundraising Gala, “Vintage Vogue: A Night of Opulence”.

ST THOMAS, Virgin Islands, U.S. – April 1, 2024 – PRLog — Actress, Author, Director, Producer, CEO, Philanthropist, Desreta Jackson has been selected as the Keynote Speaker for the 2nd Annual Fundraising Gala, “Vintage Vogue: A Night of Opulence” for the St. Clair Institute nonprofit on April 6, 2024, at Coral World in St. Thomas, VI.

The gala will also feature guest speaker Lt. Governor Tregenza A. Roach, Esq., a public service leader, humanitarian, and thought leader.

Desreta Jackson, born in Tortola, British Virgin Islands is best known for her groundbreaking role of “young Celie” in the 1985 Oscar nominated film, “The Color Purple.”

At a young age Mrs. Jackson became a light of inspiration to individuals with prior justice system involvement by developing her own real estate investment company. She invested over 1.1 million dollars of personal finances into rebuilding her Watts, Los Angeles community. She dedicated time to invest in home restoration projects that provided victims of Domestic Violence, Sexual Abuse, Homelessness, and their families with a home they could call their own. She pioneered a program that focused on educating and hiring community members in need, from residents to ex-cons looking for a second chance.

An example of resilience, dedication, and perseverance, Desreta is extremely committed to ensuring delivery of practical and effective learning opportunities through her powerful and engaging essential speeches as well as through her own podcast The Black Hair Conspiracy, (named after her award-winning book), she uses these platforms to help share her personal high and lows to help others through their journey of self-discovery.

Desreta Jackson is a multi-talented powerhouse blazing the trails for people from all walks of life.

Desreta Jackson is an actress, director, producer, author, philanthropist, and CEO.

Mrs. Jackson was honored in 2022 with 13 proclamations received from the United States Senate, Congress, and the mayors of Los Angeles, Inglewood, and Compton, California, for her work offering outstanding quality products and serving the community and her contributions to revitalizing the communities and providing an opportunity for the rehabilitation for felons making them productive citizens.

She is the CEO of D.B.J.R. Investment Group, LLC. and has established herself as an esteemed real estate developer with over three decades of experience and relationships developing many multi-family residential buildings, retail projects, and land acquisition. Her real estate activities involve a cumulative value of several hundred million dollars. Currently, Desreta is completing the redevelopment of the historical Goodman and Stark home in Louisiana, Missouri.

As a philanthropist and long-time supporter of natural hair, Desreta continues to promote her books and get the word out about the value of hair to the masses via her podcast named after her book, “The Black Hair Conspiracy”.

The book “The Black Hair Conspiracy“ is a part of The Blair Caldwell’s unique collection on Black Hair. The Blair Caldwell Reference Library and Museum is an association and a part of the world-renowned Smithsonian Museum.

About St. Clair Institute, Inc.

St. Clair Institute, Inc. is a nonprofit organization concerned with improving the quality of life and circumstances for underserved populations that need mental health and supportive services. This also includes reducing cycles of crime, violence, substance use, family discord, and negative impacts.