Tingey Injury Law Firm Shares Road Safety Content as Vegas Pedestrian Deaths Double

With pedestrian deaths on the rise on Las Vegas streets, a distinguished local law firm works to educate pedestrians and motorists, preventing accidents.

Total fatalities from Las Vegas traffic accidents reached 26 in the first 1.5 months of 2024, and 15 of those accidents involved pedestrian fatalities. These pedestrian deaths were twice as high as they were for the same time period in 2023. In light of these sobering statistics, Tingey Injury Law Firm, which has called Vegas home for over 50 years, has decided to take action by sharing pedestrian safety materials on its website.

Rising pedestrian deaths are not just a Las Vegas trend. According to the Governors Highway Association, U.S. pedestrian deaths have reached a 40-year high. The team at Tingey Injury Law Firm asserts that many of these deaths could be avoided with greater vigilance. In Las Vegas, for example, 14 of the 26 deaths this year were considered the pedestrians’ fault.

“Clearly, better education is needed to keep people safe on our streets,” said Bruce Tingey, a traffic accident attorney at the firm with over 20 years of personal injury law experience. “We are hoping that by reminding both pedestrians and drivers of road safety, we can reduce these tragic numbers.”

The firm’s educational materials remind pedestrians to use sidewalks, wait for proper signals, wear reflective materials at night, and, as always, look both ways before crossing the street. However, safety on the road requires cooperation, and drivers must remember to obey traffic lights and be aware of any pedestrians near the road. The firm hopes to prevent needless deaths by reinforcing these critical but often ignored practices.

Experts in traffic accidents, the Tingey pedestrian accident lawyers share pedestrian and driver safety materials in user-friendly formats on their website. The firm’s attorneys hope it can help reverse the fatal course that this year has started and allow Las Vegas to remain a gem of U.S. tourism.

To see Tingey Injury Law Firm’s safety resources and learn more about their work to protect the people of Vegas, visit www.TingeyLawFirm.com or call 702-333-0000.

