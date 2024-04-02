TransNusa Launches Five New Direct Domestic Flights

PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri implements domestic strategy that coincides with Indonesian Government’s push for increase in air connectivity within tourism destinations

TransNusa introduces five new scheduled direct flights to boost connectivity to Manado, Sorong, Ambon, and Timika

TransNusa focuses on high potential tourism destinations to offers domestic and foreign tourists ease in travel to world renown diving destinations Manado and Raja Ampat, Sorong; the Island of Spices, Ambon and the world largest gold mining island, Timika

JAKARTA, Apr 1, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – TransNusa has taken a bold move in introducing five new domestic routes to boost domestic and foreign tourism spending and travel. Ticket sale for the five routes started last week while flight for the new domestic routes will begin between April 1 and April 19, depending on TransNusa’s scheduled timeline.

The new five routes are renowned Bali to world’s diving paradise Manado; Manado to the home of world’s richest coral reef and rare marine species, Raja Ampat, Sorong; Manado to Indonesia’s Island of Spices, Ambon; Sorong to Ambon and Sorong to Timika, home to the Jaya Wijaya mountain, which is the highest peak in Indonesia.

TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said that increasing air connectivity within tourism destinations is part of the Indonesian Government’s Eight Strategic Steps in boosting national tourism performance.

“We would like to play our part in boosting and increasing air connectivity within tourism destinations in the country to assist the Government realise its tourism development plans. Our focus is in increasing direct flight to destinations that has high potential and is world renowned for its unique and stunning landscape and natural offerings,” he said, adding that Indonesia has more than 17,000 islands that boosts it own stunning and vibrant panoramas.

TransNusa, in keeping with its new player, new rules character, has yet again implemented a strategy that allows the airline to become the first in the world to offer a direct flight between two world legendary destinations, Bali and Manado. The TransNusa flight will depart Bali from the Denpasar International Airport at 01.40am and arrive at Sam Ratulangi International Airport, Manado at 04.05am. The return flight will depart Manado at 05.45 and arrive in Bali at 08.25am. The scheduled direct flight will begin on Tuesday, April 2. TransNusa will be flying the round-trip route three times weekly from Bali and Manado on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

TransNusa’s flight from Manado to Sorong will depart Manado from Sam Ratulangi International Airport and arrive at the Domine Eduard Osok Airport, Sorong. TransNusa will fly this round-trip route 11 times weekly. It has daily scheduled direct flight as well as one additional scheduled direct flight on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The daily scheduled direct flight will depart Manado at 09.00am and arrive at Sorong at 11.20am. While the second scheduled direct flight will depart Manado at 16.10pm and arrive at Sorong at 18.20pm while scheduled flight from Sorong to Manado will depart at 11.45am and arrive at 12.10pm. The additional scheduled flight will depart Sorong at 16.00pm and arrive in Manado at 16.20pm. The daily round-trip scheduled direct flights will begin on Friday, April 5 while the additional round-trip direct scheduled flight will begin from Manado on Wednesday, April 17 and from Sorong on Thursday, April 18.

On reasons behind the introduction of the above new route, Datuk Bernard said, “Raja Ampat in Sorong is Indonesia best kept secret. According to the National Geography Channel, Raja Ampat is the epicentre of marine biodiversity in the planet and is the world’s stronghold of healthy coral reefs. As such, it was only natural for TransNusa to introduce a direct flight from Manado to Sorong, in an effort to encourage and increase domestic and foreign tourism within the two destinations.”

BREATHTAKING SCENARIES AT RAJA AMPAT, SORONG

Meanwhile, TransNusa’s flight from Manado to Ambon will depart from Sam Ratulangi International Airport at 12.40pm and arrive at the Pattimura International Airport, Ambon at 14.50pm. The daily scheduled flight will depart Ambon at 15.15pm and arrive at Manado at 15.40pm. TransNusa’s daily scheduled direct flights for this round-trip route will begin on Friday, April 5.

“Ambon, known as the Island of spices, is also gateway to Banda Islands, Seram Island and even the Kei Islands. In addition, Ambon has some of the most pristine beaches and has an incredible natural landscape with sandy beaches and crystal-clear water,” said Datuk Bernard, adding that TransNusa will have daily scheduled flights to Ambon from not on Manado but also Sorong.

PANTAI LIANG…Ambon

TransNusa’s flight from Sorong to Ambon will depart from the Domine Eduard Osok Airport at 09.00am and arrive at the Pattimura International Airport, Ambon at 10.00am. The TransNusa flight will depart Ambon at 10.25am and arrive at Sorong at 11.25am. The daily round-trip flight will begin on Thursday, April 18.

Meanwhile, on the Timika route, Datuk Bernard said, “Timika, where the 7th highest mountain in the world is located, is not only a tourist destination but also home to many who work at the Timika Gold mine. The dual demand for flight to Timika makes it a high potential but underserved market.”

TransNusa’s flight from Sorong to Timika will depart Sorong from Domine Eduard Osok Airport at 12.10pm and arrive at the Mozes Kilangin Internatioal Airport at 13.30pm. The TransNusa flight will depart Timika at 13.55pm and arrive at Sorong at 15.15pm. TransNusa will offer daily scheduled flights for this route starting Thursday, April 18.

Since the injection of new shareholders and management team in 2022, TransNusa has been implementing innovative and creative strategies as well as introducing new routes aggressively. The airline became a Premium Service Carrier and became Indonesia’s second airline to introduce flight to China from Jakarta last year. In the same year, TransNusa launched its maiden international flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and within the subsequent eight months, it successfully launched three new international routes.

Media Contact

Trina Thomas Raj

Mobile: +6012 4992672

E-mail: trina@myqaseh.org

About TransNusa

TransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. After the take-over, in February 2024, the airline rebranded itself from being a Low-Cost Carrier to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered.

TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022. The airline, which became the first outside of China to utilise Comac, received its first ARJ21 on 22nd December, 2022. In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently based in Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The airline currently flies to Yogyakarta and Bali. On the international front, TransNusa flies to Singapore, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur and Johor. The airline became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model.

Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website (www.transnusa.co.id), through authorized travel agents in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, or by contacting the airline’s customer service centre at, +62216310888. For the Singaporean market, passengers can contact TransNusa’s General Sales Agent, Chariot Travels Pte Ltd, at +65 86602719 while for the Malaysian market, passengers can contact MKM Ticketing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd at +60378312581.



