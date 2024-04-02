Why to attend??

The International Conference on Spine and Spinal Disorders is a unique forum to bring together worldwide distinguished academics in the field of Spine Research, public health professionals, scientists, academic scientists, industry researchers, and scholars to exchange state-of-the-art research and technologies. This conference aims to stimulate new ideas for treatment that will be beneficial across the spectrum of Spine Research.

Target Audience:

Spine Surgeons, Neuro Surgeons, Research scholars of Spine and Spinal disorders, Doctors, Spine Faculties, Spine Professors, Spine Lecturers, Spine Research Students, PhD Students, Spine Motivational Speakers, Business Entrepreneurs, Medical Devices Companies, Biomedical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Data Management Companies.

Speaker benefits:

All accepted abstracts will be published in the respective supporting Journals.

Certification by the organizing committee.

Global Exposure of your research.

Networking with experts across the globe.

Conference Highlights:

Navigating the Challenges of Spinal Cord Injuries and Rehabilitation

Degenerative Spinal Conditions: Understanding and Managing

Orthopaedic Spinal Injuries: Addressing with Precision and Expertise

Spinal Deformities and Scoliosis: Unravelling the Complexities

Ageing Spine and Spinal Fracture: Optimising Care

Sports and Spine: Keeping Active

Spinal Pathology: Delving into the Pathological Basis

Spinal Tumours and Infections: Combating with Advanced Techniques

Spine Care in Pediatric Patients: Addressing Unique Challenges

Advances in Spinal Imaging and Diagnostics

Spinal Arthroplasty and Motion Preservation: Preserving Mobility

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery: A Paradigm Shift

Robotic Technology in Spine Surgery: Embracing Precision

Navigation-Assisted Spine Surgery: Enhancing Accuracy

Smart Operating Room Technology: Transforming Spine Care

Non-surgical Treatment Modalities: Alternative Treatment Options

Pain Management in Spine Care: Addressing the Agony

Regenerative Medicine in Spine Treatment: Harnessing the Power of Regeneration

Innovations in Spinal Biomechanics and Engineering: Advancing Technology

Spinal Implants and Prosthetics: Designing for Success

Emerging Technologies and Digital Health Solutions: Revolutionising Spine Care

Physiotherapy and Spine Rehabilitation: Restoring Mobility

Chiropractic Spinal Care

Case Reports and Clinical Studies

Venue:

London, UK

