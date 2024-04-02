Hong Kong – Smart Logistics Datathon 2024 kicks off today (with photos)

Smart Logistics Datathon 2024 kicks off today (with photos) ***********************************************************



The Smart Logistics Datathon 2024 officially started today (April 2). Participating teams from universities from different parts of Asia and local secondary schools will engage in a 35-hour non-stop big data analysis tonight, and then propose innovative solutions relating to logistics operations, services or business models to compete for the champion, first runner-up and second runner-up awards in the university and secondary school leagues.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at Cyberport, the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Lam Sai-hung, said, “Digital economy has been transforming the world, reforming traditional business models and creating new industries, and the logistics sector is no exception. From the bread-and-butter of logistics like supply chain management to emerging or fast-growing sectors like e-commerce, digitalisation is all the rage in the logistics industry. This is precisely why the Government made smart logistics development one of the key directions of growth for Hong Kong’s modern logistics industry in our Action Plan on Modern Logistics Development promulgated in October last year.”

Mr Lam also exchanged views with participants at the welcome party, and said he hoped that such a unique experience would inspire their creativity and encourage them to join the logistics industry, which is an important engine of Hong Kong’s economic growth. He also said he hoped that the Government, industries and academia would sustain their collaboration so that the logistics industry will continue to be an indispensable pillar of Hong Kong’s economy.

The Smart Logistics Datathon 2024 is supported by the Logistics Promotion Funding Scheme, which the Government launched under the Maritime and Aviation Training Fund in January this year, and organised by the Asian Institute of Supply Chains & Logistics of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. The event also is fully supported by the logistics industry, demonstrating the collaborative effort across sectors to promote digitalisation in the industry. For more information on the Smart Logistics Datathon 2024, please visit aiscl.cuhk.edu.hk/datathon/index.html.