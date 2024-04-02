Hong Kong – SED attends closing ceremony of Yunnan Exchange Tour under Strive and Rise Programme in Kunming (with photos)

SED attends closing ceremony of Yunnan Exchange Tour under Strive and Rise Programme in Kunming (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, tonight (April 2) attended the closing ceremony of the Yunnan Exchange Tour under the Strive and Rise Programme in Kunming, Yunnan.



Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Choi said that the Strive and Rise Programme, through the tripartite collaboration among the Government, the business sector and the community, aims to strengthen junior secondary school students’ self-confidence and equip them with the ability to move up the social ladder. Through the programme, students can engage with social and professional elites, broaden their horizons, enhance their social skills, develop a positive outlook on life and set goals for their future.



She said that the growth and development of the young generation are not only related to personal upward mobility and the well-being of their families, but are also crucial for the future of the country and the destiny of the nation. She hoped that students will equip themselves, sharpen their skills, and become lifelong learners with both talent and virtue. Moreover, they should cultivate a profound understanding of the development trend of the country and the rest of the world, and grasp Hong Kong’s unique advantages under the “one country, two systems” principle. By doing so, they can make contributions to building a better Hong Kong and advancing national rejuvenation.



She also expressed sincere thanks on behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government for the support by the leadership of Yunnan Province and related departments and organisations, the sponsorship by the Kowloon East Association and the arrangements by the Youth Committee of the Hong Kong & Kowloon Chiu Chow Public Association, which enabled the exchange tour to be conducted smoothly.



The exchange tour represents the farthest trip taken in the second round of the Strive and Rise Programme. A total of 90 mentees participated in the tour, which covered Kunming, Dali and the Old Town of Lijiang. They visited renowned enterprises, took part in exchange activities with local youths and met provincial leaders and officials to learn about national affairs and economic developments from various perspectives.



Dr Choi called on officials of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, the People’s Government of Yunnan Province at noon today. She visited Yunnan Normal University this afternoon to learn about the multilingual education materials designed for Belt and Road countries jointly developed by the university and the Education University of Hong Kong. During the visit, she also met officials of the Department of Education of Yunnan Province.



Dr Choi will conclude her visit tomorrow (April 3) and return to Hong Kong in the afternoon.

