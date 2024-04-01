Rajoo Engineers Limited wins The SIES SOP STAR 2023 Award for Pentafoil-POD-AX

Rajoo Engineers Ltd, a pioneering force in the field of plastic processing machinery, has been recognized with the prestigious SIES SOP STAR 2023 Award for their groundbreaking innovation, the PENTAFOIL-POD-AX, the five layer (POD) blown film line for flexible packaging. The award from South India Education Society School of Packaging, Mumbai (SIES- SOP), presented in acknowledgment of excellence in import substitution and ‘Make in India’ initiatives, highlights the transformative impact of Rajoo’s indigenous technological advancements.

The PENTAFOIL-POD-AX represents a paradigm shift in the realm of multilayer blown film production, embodying self-reliance and reducing dependency on imported technologies. It is a hallmark of India’s manufacturing potential, symbolizing the nation’s capability to create and implement innovative solutions domestically.

Ms. Khushboo Chandrakant Doshi, Managing Director of Rajoo Engineers Ltd, expressed her delight on receiving the Award, saying, “We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which underscores our commitment to innovation and self-reliance. The PENTAFOIL-POD-AX is a testament to India’s manufacturing prowess and our dedication to fostering indigenous technological advancements. This recognition further motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in the field of plastic extrusion machinery. The team has worked relentlessly towards continual product development and innovation to enable us to offer not just new products but help us evaluate the customers’ needs and endeavor to meet them and walk the extra mile ensuring customer satisfaction.”

Additionally, the PENTAFOIL-POD-AX prioritizes sustainability in its manufacturing processes. It incorporates energy-efficient extruders, automatic thickness monitoring and control, and reduced material waste, aligning with sustainable manufacturing practices and fostering environmental responsibility. By embracing sustainability, Rajoo underscores its commitment to the well-being of the environment.

This value-for-money product eliminates the need for importing expensive foreign equipment, fostering self-sufficiency in plastic extrusion machinery manufacturing. Designed and assembled domestically, it contributes to India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub, symbolizing the spirit of import substitution and ‘Make in India’ initiatives. Through this advancement, Rajoo is strengthening its commitment to innovation and excellence continues to drive the nation towards self-sufficiency in manufacturing.