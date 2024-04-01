EaseMyTrip acquires ETrav Tech Limited

EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, announces making a strategic investment in E Trav Tech Limited consisting of 4.94% (post allotment) paid-up equity share capital of ETrav Tech Limited. As a part of the brand’s expansion strategy to diversify its portfolio, the acquisition translated as a cash deal.

ETrav Tech Limited offers a diverse array of travel-related services, ranging from Flight API, and holiday packages to Hotel API, white label, Bus API, and visa applications. The primary objective of this strategic investment is to acquire a minority interest and strengthen EaseMyTrip’s B2B segment offerings, catering to the diverse requirements of its corporate clients.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “We are aiming at diversifying our portfolio in the non-air segments. After investing in hotels, we now intend to enhance our services for our corporate clientele, and investment with ETrav Tech Limited will be pivotal in the same. Leveraging their tech capabilities and expertise in dealing with B2B clients, we are confident to service our corporate clients better with improved offerings. Strategic decisions like these mark a milestone in our journey and fortify our commitment to providing seamless travel experiences for our customers, backed by innovation and technology.”

Henil Ruparelia, Managing Director, Etrav Tech Ltd, responds, “We are delighted to collaborate with EaseMyTrip, a prominent player in the travel industry. Their strategic focus on diversifying into non-air segments aligns perfectly with our vision for expansion and innovation. By combining EaseMyTrip’s investment with our tech capabilities and B2B expertise, we aim to deliver unparalleled services to corporate clients. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing seamless travel experiences, driven by technology and customer-centricity. We believe that our combined strengths will enable us to create value-added solutions for corporate travelers, further solidifying our position in the market. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to achieving mutual success and growth.”