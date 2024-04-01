Surya Hospitals celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with specially abled individuals

On the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, Surya Hospitals celebrated the day with specially abled individuals and initiated a happy brunch session for them today at Café Arpan, Santacruz, Mumbai. The event witnessed the presence of Dr. Barkha Chawla, Consultant Pediatric, Surya Hospitals, Mrs. Sia Mirchandani, Trustee of Yash Charitable Trusts, and other eminent doctors from Surya Hospitals.

The purpose of the celebration is to raise awareness and promote the acceptance of individuals with autism spectrum disease worldwide. It is important to continue encouraging them with the resources they need to lead independent and fulfilling lives, once these children turn adults. This initiative focuses on making people aware of providing support to these specially abled children in areas such as vocational training, job placement, social skills development, and access to community resources.

The day was filled with engaging activities including art and crafts, games, interactive sessions, and educational workshops, music and movement, guessing games, animal charades.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Barkha Chawla, Consultant Pediatric, Surya Hospitals said, “We are happy to have celebrated World Autism Awareness Day with these amazing children. Being specialized in children’s healthcare, at Surya Hospital, we are committed to supporting all members of our community, including those with autism and providing reasonably affordable treatment for children with special needs. Some common treatments include behavioral therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and medication. It’s important for parents and caregivers to work closely with healthcare providers to develop a comprehensive treatment plan that addresses the unique needs of each individual with autism.”

She also added, “It is important for us as a society to educate ourselves on how to interact with and support them in a respectful and compassionate manner. We can create a more inclusive environment where all the children feel valued and accepted for who they are just by showing a little empathy and understanding towards them. We can help these young adults find the way to face and overcome the challenges of adulthood with confidence and self-reliance by offering continued guidance and assistance. Whether it’s helping them find suitable employment opportunities or connecting them with programs that promote social inclusion, this initiative aims to ensure that every individual has the chance to reach their full potential and live life on their own terms.”

Sia Mirchandani from Yash Charitable Trust, stated, “The trust was founded in 2014 with the goal of improving the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities. It is essential to offer them the necessary opportunities and skills to facilitate them to work and live with dignity and self-respect. At Café Arpan, we aim to deliver fundamental training to the children and assist them in acquiring employment.”

The café is equipped with specially abled individuals. One of the employees of the café said, “We also possess incredible strengths, including remarkable attention to detail and an ability to think outside of the box like others. We can lead a fulfilling life filled with joy and accomplishments with little extra love and patience to fulfil our specific needs. I’m very happy while working at this café as I can fulfil my own dreams.”