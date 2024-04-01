Beverly Kay Johnson, MD, MSc, Joins NY Health

New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce that board-certified Rheumatologist and Internist Beverly Kay Johnson, MD, MSc, has joined its team.

“We’re excited to have Dr. Johnson join the Rheumatology team. She brings a wealth of experience in Rheumatic diseases and will be a valuable asset as we grow the rheumatology practice,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Executive Director of NY Health.

Dr. Johnson specializes in Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Psoriatic Arthritis, and is trained in musculoskeletal ultrasound. Dr. Johnson obtained her undergraduate and Doctor of Medicine degrees from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Committed to improving public health and clinical research, she pursued and completed a Master of Science in Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health. Dr. Johnson has over ten years of experience running clinical trials, primarily in Lupus.

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Johnson is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and she is a voluntary attending at Montefiore Medical Center. She is involved in teaching and mentoring medical students, residents, and fellows. She speaks English and Spanish and is very committed to working with the underserved and Latinx community.

“I am excited to join NY Health to help patients with hematologic and oncologic diseases and rheumatologic conditions,” said Dr. Johnson. “I am thrilled to work in the neighborhood where I also live.”

In her free time, Dr. Johnson believes in giving back to the community, and she is an active member of the Central Park Conservancy Women’s Committee Playground Partners and the Wildlife Conservation Society. She has served on the family benefit committee for both groups for several years, and during COVID, she used her epidemiology training to serve as an advisor on how to run the family benefits safely. Dr. Johnson lives on the Upper East Side with her husband, three young children, and two rescue cats.

To make an appointment with Dr. Johnson, please call 212-324-3334.

