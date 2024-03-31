Hong Kong – CFS follows up on kind of ice cream product that might contain metal pieces

CFS follows up on kind of ice cream product that might contain metal pieces ***************************************************************************



In response to the announcement made by the authority of the United Kingdom (UK) on the recall of individual batches of a kind of ice cream product that might contain metal pieces, the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said today (March 30) that the CFS is contacting local importers and retailers to follow up on the incident. Details of the product concerned are as follows:

Product name: Magnum Classic Ice Cream Sticks (3x100ml)

Brand: Magnum

Place of origin: UK

Volume: 100ml each

Best before date: November 2025

Batch number: L3324, L3325, L3326, L3327 and L3328

A spokesman for the CFS said, “According to the record of the CFS, no import permission was issued in the past three years for the product concerned and the specific batches being recalled in the UK, despite other products of the brand concerned are available for sale in the market. Preliminary investigation of the CFS revealed that no specific batches of the product concerned are sold in Hong Kong. If the product concerned is found to have been imported into or sold in Hong Kong, the CFS will take appropriate action including requesting to stop sale and remove from shelves the affected product and to initiate a recall.”

The spokesman urged members of the public not to consume the affected batches of the product if they have purchased any overseas. The trade should also stop using or selling the product concerned immediately. The investigation is ongoing.